Redmond O'Neal, Son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, Charged With Attempted Murder

The 33-year-old was also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery.

The son of the late Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal on Friday was arrested and charged with attempted murder, among a slew of other crimes in connection to a violent spree in Southern California, Los Angeles police said.

Redmond O'Neal, 33, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of brandishing a knife and one count of battery, according to LAPD.

O'Neal, who has had a history of drug and legal troubles, allegedly began his attacks on passersby May 2 and continued through May 5 in Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods, authorities said.

He allegedly attacked a number of people who made eye contact with him. He is accused of stabbing a Venice man in the side on May 4, then, later that night, allegedly stabbed another man numerous times in the nearby area. Both victims sustained serious injuries.

On Friday, O’Neal was arrested following an armed robbery after he was identified as the suspect in a 7-Eleven stick-up, police said.

Officers noted O'Neal matched the discription of the suspect in every case: Red hair with distinctive tattoos.

O’Neal remains in custody at the Los Angeles County jail.