Reed Hastings Plans Netflix Book for May

A book co-authored by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings will be released May 12. No Rules Rules: Netflix And The Culture Of Reinvention, will be published by Penguin Randomhouse.

Hastings co-wrote the book with Erin Meyer, author of the 2014 best-seller The Culture Map.

The publisher says that No Rules Rules “reveals for the first time the unorthodox culture behind one of the world’s most innovative, imaginative, and successful companies.”

The book will draw from "hundreds of interviews with current Netflix employees" and will include "never-before-told stories from [Hastings'] career," per Penguin Randomhouse.

“At Netflix, adequate performance gets a generous severance and hard work is irrelevant,” the synopsis continues. “At Netflix, you don’t try to please your boss, you give candid feedback instead. At Netflix, employees never need approval, and the company always pays top of market.”

“I wrote it to share how Netflix culture helped us transform from DVD service to streaming entertainment pioneer,” Hastings shared on Twitter Wednesday.