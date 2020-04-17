Reed Morano in Talks to Direct Jennifer Lopez in STX's 'The Godmother'

The director of the first three 'Handmaid's Tale' episodes is circling the movie based on the true-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco for STXfilms.

The Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano is in talks to direct Jennifer Lopez in The Godmother, a movie based on the true-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, for STXfilms, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lopez will star as Blanco and produce alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina and Julie Yorn. The screenplay for The Godmother was written by Regina Corrado and Terence Winter, and William Monahan is set to do a rewrite.

The Godmother is set to chronicle the notorious drug lord Blanco, who outsmarted rivals as she rose from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become a key figurehead in Miami's drug trade wars.

STXfilms and Lopez earlier collaborated on the romantic comedy Second Act and Hustlers, which also starred Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Constance Wu.

Morano won an Emmy in 2017 for directing the pilot of The Handmaid's Tale, and her film credits include I Think We're Alone Now, starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning, and The Rhythm Section, a thriller starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

She also has directed episodes of Billions and Halt and Catch Fire.