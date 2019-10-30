Reese Witherspoon and Jimmy Fallon Play Halloween-Themed Game of "Can You Feel It?"

The actress and 'Tonight Show' host had to guess what a number of mystery objects were solely based on touch.

Reese Witherspoon and Jimmy Fallon celebrated Halloween early with a game of "Can You Feel It?" on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The host explained that each player would have a mystery object placed in front of them and they would have to guess what the object was based on touch. Many of the game's mystery objects were Halloween-themed.

Witherspoon kicked off the game by hesitating to touch a box full of melted Snickers. She noted that the melted candy had "a strong smell" before she shrieked and felt the object. After she guessed that it was pudding and graham crackers, she said that the box contained melted chocolate.

Fallon's first object was a box full of gourds. Witherspoon tried to freak the host out and said "yuck" and "eww" before he touched the gourds. He slowly reached in to feel the objects as Witherspoon squealed and proclaimed that it was gross. Despite Witherspoon's attempt to trick him, Fallon correctly guessed that the box was full of gourds.

Witherspoon's next mystery object was a pair of real dentures, which was met with loud groans from the audience. "I'm a little nervous," she said before she reached her hands into the box. She soon realized that her arms were too short to touch the small object. Fallon handed her the dentures and she guessed that the object was a mouth guard.

The actress continued her attempts to scare Fallon during his second round. When his next object was revealed to be a fake spider entangled in webs, Witherspoon screamed before she broke out into laughter. "Can you take a pass? Cause this is bad," she said.

Fallon slowly placed his hands in the box, but pulled away when he felt the webs. Before he even touched the object, he guessed that it was a spider.

For the final round, the two players had to guess the final mystery object at the same time. Witherspoon saw that the object — a Yoda head — was moving before she could make her guess. As they both reached their hands into the box, the Yoda head moved. While Fallon ran away from the box, Witherspoon reached back in and screamed as she touched the moving head for the second time.

Watch the full game below.