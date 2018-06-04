Reese Witherspoon in Talks for 'Legally Blonde 3'

The last time Elle Woods graced the screen was in 2003 in 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.'

Elle Woods is back.

Reese Witherspoon is in talks to reprise her role as the precocious lawyer for a third Legally Blonde movie from MGM, which she would also produce through her Hello Sunshine banner.

Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, who penned the 2001 original, are also in talks to return, along with producer Marc Platt. Platt Productions' president Adam Siegel would also produce.

Legally Blonde, which follows a hot pink-clad law student shaking up the stuffy world of Harvard law school, hit theaters in 2001, becoming a surprise box office success, spurring a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

It is currently unclear which memebers of the supporting cast, which includes Luke Wilson, could return for a Legally Blonde 3.

Witherspoon, who is repped by CAA, LBI and Hansen Jacobson, is currently filming the second season of her HBO show Big Little Lies.

