Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Gives Teachers Free Dresses

Californians are finding newfound appreciation for teachers during the coronavirus pandemic, when they're homeschooling their children in the midst of state-wide school shut downs.

Reese Witherspoon is showing her gratitude for educators by giving 250 free dresses from her lifestyle brand, Draper James, to teachers nationwide. The Southern label announced Thursday that teachers can apply through Sunday and will receive details by Tuesday on how to receive their outfit.

"These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity," Witherspoon said in a statement. "I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers."

The Little Fires Everywhere actress added, "During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now."

Draper James' application form explains that the team noticed teachers are "working harder than ever in these unusual times." During the coronavirus quarantine, teachers have been broadcasting lessons from their homes, figuring out remote-learning techniques and troubleshooting lesson plans. "We know that this is not easy and want to shine a light on all your efforts. As a thank you, Draper James would like to give you a free dress."

Teachers can also get 25 percent off Draper James online orders for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5.

California governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that kindergarten through 12th grade public schools are expected to remain closed through the school year with classes occurring remotely when possible.