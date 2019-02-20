Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Lands Investment From Otter Media, Emerson Collective

Otter, a division of AT&T's WarnerMedia, teamed with Witherspoon to launch Hello Sunshine in late 2016.

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine has landed a new round of investment.

The female-focused multimedia brand has received a follow-on investment from longtime partner Otter Media and has also added Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective as an investor. The amount of funding and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We very intentionally chose strategic investors who passionately and unequivocally support our mission of changing the landscape for women by putting them at the center of every narrative we create, elevate and champion," said Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden. "We are extremely proud to extend our relationship with Otter Media, who has been a devoted partner since the beginning. We are truly honored to begin working alongside the team at Emerson Collective given their commitment to supporting impactful storytelling."

Witherspoon teamed with Otter Media, a division of AT&T's WarnerMedia, in late 2016 to launch Hello Sunshine as a cross-platform media brand focused on telling female-driven stories. Witherspoon's production company, Pacific Standard, became a part of the business, which also launched Hello-Sunshine.com in 2017.

In the two years since, the company has launched a book club, teamed with Audible to produce original audio programming, launched two podcasts and launched a VOD channel with DirecTV. Witherspoon has also built an extensive TV producing pipeline under the Hello Sunshine banner with HBO's Big Little Lies, Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six and two Apple projects. Feature films in the works include A White Lie, The League of Wives, Where the Crawdads Sing and Legally Blonde 3.

"Hello Sunshine has built a unique platform for female storytellers," said Otter Media CEO Tony Goncalves. "Fans love Hello Sunshine for its commitment to making women's stories come to life and we are proud to continue supporting them through the next chapter of their journey."