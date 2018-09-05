Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine to Launch Female-Centric Podcast Network

The production company is teaming with genre content studio Rooster Teeth.

Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine production company are making a push into podcasts.

Hello Sunshine has inked an exclusive partnership with Rooster Teeth to power the genre studio's network of female-centric podcasts, known as The Beam.

As part of the deal, Hello Sunshine will expand its slate of podcast programming. The company already offers How It Is, which tells the personal stories of high-profile women. The show, hosted by actress and author Diane Guerrero, will return for its second season in October as part of the lineup for The Beam. Hello Sunshine is also launching the first season of the half-hour My Best Breakup, hosted by Maeve Higgins. It also will debut in October.

"Rooster Teeth's track record in effectively connecting brands with specific audiences makes them our perfect partner as we work together to expand the reach and influence of original and distinctive female voices in podcasting," Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said Wednesday in a statement.

The two companies are connected via a corporate owner. Rooster Teeth is owned by WarnerMedia division Otter Media, which also holds a minority ownership stake in Hello Sunshine.

Rooster Teeth's podcast sales division, The Roost, will handle sales and support for The Beam's lineup.The Roost also works with such podcasts as Rooster Teeth Podcast, Dude Soup and Off Topic.

"It is a great privilege for us to welcome Hello Sunshine to The Roost network of creators," said Rooster Teeth senior vp business development Alan Abdine. "Their content is powerful, personal, vital, and engaging, and we can't wait to support their continued growth and evolution."