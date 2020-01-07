MOVIES ReFrame Partners With Delta Airlines for In-Flight Channels Featuring Female-Led Films 10:00 AM PST 1/7/2020 by Rebecca Sun FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Casi Moss/A24 In addition, the airline will donate $100,000 to the gender-parity coalition. ReFrame, the industry coalition dedicated to supporting and boosting the ranks of women leaders behind the scenes in film and TV, has struck its first airline partnership. In February, Delta Airlines will launch new in-flight channels dedicated to playing movies and series that have earned the ReFrame Stamp, given to projects that include female-identifying people in at least half of eight key production positions: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads and crew. "We are thrilled to partner with Delta to celebrate gender-balanced films and television shows," ReFrame co-founders Keri Putnam and Cathy Schulman said in a joint statement. "We believe that diverse, impactful stories from artists around the world help us connect to new perspectives and drive meaningful dialogue — bringing all of us closer together." In addition, Delta will donate $100,000 to ReFrame, on top of its annual $125,000 in-kind contribution to Women in Film, which founded the coalition alongside Sundance Institute in early 2017. The following projects will launch with Delta's ReFrame Movie and Show Channels (they also will continue to be found by genre alongside other projects), with more added throughout the year as they earn the stamp: ReFrame Movie Channel A Simple Favor A Wrinkle in Time Blockers Book Club Booksmart Breaking In Bumblebee Can You Ever Forgive Me? Crazy Rich Asians Destroyer Everything, Everything Five Feet Apart I Feel Pretty Kidnap Lady Bird Late Night Life of the Party Mary Queen of Scots My Little Pony: The Movie Nobody's Fool Ocean's 8 On the Basis of Sex Pitch Perfect 3 Second Act The Farewell The Hate U Give The Post The Spy Who Dumped Me Wonder Woman ReFrame Show Channel Queen Sugar Empire How to Get Away With Murder Jane the Virgin Killing Eve Supergirl Call the Midwife Broad City Better Things Famous in Love FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Rebecca Sun THRnews@thr.com therebeccasun