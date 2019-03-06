ReFrame Stamp Awarded to 29 Movies in 2018
Twenty of last year's 100 top-grossing movies received the mark of gender-parity recognition.
Twenty percent of 2018's 100 top-grossing movies in the U.S. received the ReFrame Stamp, signaling a commitment to gender parity behind and in front of the camera.
The analysis of IMDbPro data revealed 20 films that qualified for the stamp, which requires projects to hire women in at least half of the following eight key production categories: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads and crew. This is up from 12 movies in 2017; however, last year's class featured six female directors to 2018's four.
"We designed and launched the ReFrame Stamp less than a year ago as a change lever to promote more inclusive hiring practices at all levels of production," ReFrame director Alison Emilio said in a statement. "As adoption of the Stamp criteria grows, it is our hope that it will continue to expand opportunities for women in all positions, in front of and behind the camera, throughout the screen industries each year."
Founded by Sundance Institute and Women in Film, ReFrame is the coalition of top industry figures and partner companies dedicated to achieving gender balance in film and television. The Stamp can be seen in the end credits and marketing and publicity materials of film and TV recipients, as well as at ReFrame's page on IMDb.
"The ReFrame Stamp is a great motivating tool in the march toward parity in our industry. I am always hyper aware of its criteria and importance whenever I'm looking for new projects, developing them, and putting together our casts and crews," said director Paul Feig, a ReFrame ambassador whose A Simple Favor was already part of the second round of Stamp recipients announced last August.
Added fellow ambassador and early Stamp recipient Nina Jacobson, producer of Crazy Rich Asians, "The ReFrame Stamp provides something we've never had before, a concrete measurement of a producer's commitment to parity and the language to acknowledge that commitment."
The ReFrame Stamp recipients among the 100 top-grossing movies of 2018 are:
A Simple Favor
A Wrinkle in Time
Acrimony
Blockers
Book Club
Breaking In
Bumblebee
Crazy Rich Asians
I Feel Pretty
Life of the Party
Nobody's Fool
Ocean's Eight
Proud Mary
Second Act
The Favourite
The Hate U Give
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Truth or Dare
Widows
In addition, nine other movies released theatrically or on streamers in 2018 applied for and were granted the Stamp:
At Your Own Risk
Duck Butter
Hell Fest
I Am Not an Easy Man
Mail Order Monster
Mary Queen of Scots
Nancy
On the Basis of Sex
Viper Club