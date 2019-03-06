ReFrame Stamp Awarded to 29 Movies in 2018

'A Wrinkle in Time,' 'Blockers,' 'I Feel Pretty' and 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' were the only Stamp recipients among 2018's 100 top-grossing movies that were directed by women.

Twenty of last year's 100 top-grossing movies received the mark of gender-parity recognition.

Twenty percent of 2018's 100 top-grossing movies in the U.S. received the ReFrame Stamp, signaling a commitment to gender parity behind and in front of the camera.

The analysis of IMDbPro data revealed 20 films that qualified for the stamp, which requires projects to hire women in at least half of the following eight key production categories: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads and crew. This is up from 12 movies in 2017; however, last year's class featured six female directors to 2018's four.

"We designed and launched the ReFrame Stamp less than a year ago as a change lever to promote more inclusive hiring practices at all levels of production," ReFrame director Alison Emilio said in a statement. "As adoption of the Stamp criteria grows, it is our hope that it will continue to expand opportunities for women in all positions, in front of and behind the camera, throughout the screen industries each year."

Founded by Sundance Institute and Women in Film, ReFrame is the coalition of top industry figures and partner companies dedicated to achieving gender balance in film and television. The Stamp can be seen in the end credits and marketing and publicity materials of film and TV recipients, as well as at ReFrame's page on IMDb.

"The ReFrame Stamp is a great motivating tool in the march toward parity in our industry. I am always hyper aware of its criteria and importance whenever I'm looking for new projects, developing them, and putting together our casts and crews," said director Paul Feig, a ReFrame ambassador whose A Simple Favor was already part of the second round of Stamp recipients announced last August.

Added fellow ambassador and early Stamp recipient Nina Jacobson, producer of Crazy Rich Asians, "The ReFrame Stamp provides something we've never had before, a concrete measurement of a producer's commitment to parity and the language to acknowledge that commitment."

The ReFrame Stamp recipients among the 100 top-grossing movies of 2018 are:

A Simple Favor

A Wrinkle in Time

Acrimony

Blockers

Book Club

Breaking In

Bumblebee

Crazy Rich Asians

I Feel Pretty

Life of the Party

Nobody's Fool

Ocean's Eight

Proud Mary

Second Act

The Favourite

The Hate U Give

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Truth or Dare

Widows

In addition, nine other movies released theatrically or on streamers in 2018 applied for and were granted the Stamp:

At Your Own Risk

Duck Butter

Hell Fest

I Am Not an Easy Man

Mail Order Monster

Mary Queen of Scots

Nancy

On the Basis of Sex

Viper Club