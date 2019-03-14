Reggie Rutherford, Former Stage Manager on 'Extra,' Dies at 66

He also promoted concerts, managed tours and served as operations manager on 'Soul Train.'

Reggie Rutherford, who served as an operations manager or stage manager on Soul Train, Extra and many other programs, died Sunday in Los Angeles, his family announced. He was 66.

Rutherford had sleep apnea and battled various health issues for years.

A native of Carson, California, Rutherford promoted concerts for such artists as Prince, Luther Vandross and Anita Baker and handled tour management duties for James Ingram, Marvin Gaye, O'Bryan and others.

He had his own security company, Unique Protection, protecting the likes of Quincy Jones and Don Cornelius. He then worked on Cornelius' syndicated musical dance show Soul Train as operations manager until it left the air in 2006.

Rutherford also worked as stage manager for the syndicated entertainment magazine Extra for 20 years and handled similar duties for The Oprah Winfrey After-Oscar Party in 2006; The Ellen DeGeneres Show; The Grammy Awards; Super Bowl and Monday Night Football telecasts; The Bachelor; The Bachelorette; and Caught on Camera With Nick Cannon.

His company, Rutherford Entertainment, produced short films and documentaries and created an awards event for African-American college football players.

Survivors include his children Chanel, Christopher, Rias and Aara and three grandchildren.