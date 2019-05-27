'Black Monday' Star Regina Hall on the Show's Whitney Houston Joke She Refused to Say

The actress also discusses her "sharp" and "unapologetic" character on the Showtime series and "representing a demographic" not normally seen in Wall Street during the Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable.

On Showtime's Black Monday, which chronicles the 31st anniversary of the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street, actress Regina Hall is used to pushing the envelope when it comes to what jokes come out of her mouth. But as she tells The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable, there was one joke regarding legendary singer Whitney Houston that she refused to say.

"There was a joke, and I can't remember, but it was a joke I think about drugs and it was about Whitney Houston, and I was like, 'I don’t want to say that,'" Hall recalled.

"Artists give so much, and so to make fun of what was a challenge and an illness," she continued. "The great thing about our writers is they were like, 'Absolutely. We'll just do something else.'"

Hall also discussed why her Black Monday character, Dawn Darcy, felt freeing to her, and why it was important to "represent a demographic that’s not normally present" in Wall Street.

"It was great to be in the '80s and be successful, and being in a world that no matter what color you are, a woman who's Spanish, black, white – they just weren't really in Wall Street, and they still really aren't, so to represent a demographic that’s not normally present in a world even today was fun," she said.

"For her to be as cunning and sharp and as wild and unapologetic, and she's as gross as the men," she continued. "I like to be able to do that because I find that most women who I know are like that. They're quite fun and quite delightful and quite smart and dirty and a little raunchy and all the things."

The full Comedy Actress Roundtable airs June 23 on SundanceTV. Hall appears on the roundtable panel along with Tiffany Haddish, Jane Fonda, Natasha Lyonne, Alex Borstein, Maya Rudolph and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.