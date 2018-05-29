Regina Hall Joins Issa Rae in Universal's 'Little' (Exclusive)

Hall was already on board as an executive producer.

Regina Hall will join Issa Rae and Black-ish star Marsai Martin in the Universal comedy Little.

Hall was previously attached as an executive producer, but now also will star in the movie that centers on a woman who gets the chance to relive the carefree life as her younger self (Martin), when the pressures of adulthood become too much.

Drumline scripter Tina Gordon is attached to direct. Tracy Oliver penned the first draft of the screenplay, based on Martin's idea, with Camilla Blackett (Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl) working on a rewrite of the latest draft from Gordon.

Will Packer and James Lopez, who worked with Hall on the box-office hit Girls Trip, are set to produce via the Uni-based Will Packer Productions, alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Martin will exec produce, with Hall and Josh Martin.

Erik Baiers and Mika Pryce are overseeing the project for the studio.

Hall, who is repped by ICM, Artists First and Stone Genow, will next be seen in the upcoming YA adaptation The Hate U Give and is set for the Shaft sequel.