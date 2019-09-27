Regina Hall Joins Mindy Kaling in Audible Original 'The A.I. Who Loved Me'

The audio romance hails from author Alyssa Cole.

Regina Hall will lend her voice to the upcoming Audible Original The A.I. Who Loved Me.

The Girls Trip and Little actress joins the Alyssa Cole romance project as the lead. Mindy Kaling also stars in the project as the voice of smart home device Penny.

The A.I. Who Loved Me tells the story of Trinity Jordan, who leads a quiet, normal life working for government research center The Hive and trying to recover from a traumatizing incident. But her recovery is plagued by run ins with her Li Wei, her neighbor's sexy and strange nephew. It turns out, things aren't what they seem when she discovers that Wei is artificial intelligence so advanced that he blurs the line between man and machine.

In a statement, Hall called her work on The A.I. Who Loved Me "a completely new and creatively challenging experience." She continued, "Each character had their own voice, personality and emotions and I had fun crafting each and every one of them — particularly for the bio-human! I’m so excited for audiences to hear this amazing and truly unique love story.”

Kaling, for her part, called the story "ridiculously juicy and romantic."

The A.I. Who Loved Me will debut on Audible on Dec. 3 and also be made available to members of Audible Escape, the company's romance-themed subscription offering. Kaling is currently the face of Audible Escape's marketing campaign.

Cole, who is behind the Reluctant Royals novels, first announced the collaboration with Audible in May. "I was already super excited about getting to work on this project with Audible, but my soul basically left my body when I was told about the casting," she said. "Mindy Kaling! Regina! Freaking !! Hall!!! Reading something I wrote! I still don't quite believe it, but I feel incredibly lucky and can't wait to hear how it turns out."

The A.I. Who Loved Me is currently available to pre-order on the Audible website.