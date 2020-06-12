Regina King Calls Trump's Decision to Host Tulsa Rally on Juneteenth "Infuriating"

"I have chills because it is in a lot of ways — and he does it all the time — he is really throwing the finger up," the actress said.

Regina King is disgusted Donald Trump will host a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Juneteenth. The president's decision also coincides near the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, which occurred in 1921.

"I have chills because it is in a lot of ways — and he does it all the time — he is really throwing the finger up," King told Seth Meyers Thursday while a guest on Late Night.

Trump has been heavily criticized for choosing Tulsa to host his first rally in months, having halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The rally will be held June 19, known as Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Tulsa race massacre took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when mobs of white residents attacked African American residents and businesses in the area known as Black Wall Street. King recently starred in HBO's Watchmen, which opened with the Tulsa race massacre.

King told Myers she was hurt, but not shocked as Trump made, in her opinion, a calculated move in response to the worldwide anti-racism protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"He is really like, 'I (don't) give two F's,' two snaps up and the finger, that's what he's given," King said. "It's infuriating. It cuts."

Even before the rally announcement, Trump was being skewered for threatening to deploy the military to states he felt were too soft on demonstrators and for his disastrous photo-op in front a D.C. church, holding a Bible, which was facilitated by peaceful protesters being tear-gassed and driven from the area.

