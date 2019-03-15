Regina King, KiKi Layne Show Their Style Evolution With Stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald

King, who co-starred with Layne for her Oscar-winning performance in 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' said the stylists always "embrace" who she is.

"I've had stylists in the past say to me, 'You need to stand like this, you need to do more of this,' but Wayman and Micah have always just embraced who I am. If anything, they've pushed me to be more comfortable," Oscar-winning actress Regina King told the The Hollywood Reporter of her power stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

Joined by her If Beale Street Could Talk co-star KiKi Layne, King reviewed her style evolution from a Nicolas Jebran gown worn on a rainy night to the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party to a neon Christian Siriano gown she wore to accept her third of three Emmy Awards in 2018. She wore Elizabeth Kennedy to the 2016 Emmys (her second win), saying she wanted to feel like Marilyn Monroe. King's pick for her top red carpet look is a knockout Alberta Ferretti gown she wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, where she won two awards, one for Beale Street and another for the limited series Seven Seconds.

KiKi Layne, who gave her breakthrough performance in Barry Jenkins' follow-up to Moonlight, attended many of her "firsts" this year with Wayman and Micah on her team. For her first Governors Awards in 2018, she wore Ralph & Russo saying, "This was a look I remember that after hair and makeup and everything was done, I had a moment where I almost wanted to tear up."

"This is where I discovered how special Ralph & Russo Couture is," Layne joked. "I wasn't as aware as I should have been.

She credits her Christian Dior gown at the 2019 Golden Globes as the moment when, "people really just started paying attention to me in a very different way."