Regina King Makes Feature Directorial Debut With 'One Night in Miami'

King is helming the film with an ensemble made up of Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. starring as 1960s African American icons.

Regina King, a best supporting actress Oscar winner for If Beale Street Could Talk, is making her feature directorial debut with One Night in Miami.

The 1960s-set movie, now shooting in New Orleans, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X and Riverdale star Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, later to become boxer and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali.

The ensemble cast playing African American icons includes Aldis Hodge as NFL star Jim Brown and Leslie Odom Jr. performing the role of singing legend Sam Cooke. One Night in Miami is based on Kemp Powers' 2013 stage play, with Powers also penning the film adaptation.

King will also executive produce alongside Powers. She is a three-time Emmy Award winner (American Crime, Seven Seconds) and a Golden Globe nominated actress (American Crime). King starred in If Beale Street Could Talk alongside KiKi Layne and Stephan James and most recently starred in HBO's Watchmen.

The producer credits on King's directorial debut are shared by Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder and Jody Klein.

One Night in Miami is set on the night of Feb. 25, 1964, and follows a young Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center as the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world after surprising the sporting world by defeating Sonny Liston.

Jim Crow-era segregation laws force Clay to stay the night at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood, where he celebrates his win with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown as they discuss their responsibilities in moving the country forward to equality and empowerment for all African Americans.

"One Night in Miami is a love letter to black manhood that powerfully explores themes of race, identity and friendship,” says King in a statement. "We’re so excited to have Kingsley, Eli, Aldis and Leslie in the lead roles showing a different side of these iconic men."

