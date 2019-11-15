Renée Zellweger Found Judy Garland's Essence Through "Little Experiments"

Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Awkwafina and Renée Zellweger joined for The Hollywood Reporter's annual Actress Roundtable.

"There's so much more to a story than what's written," Renée Zellweger told the Actress Roundtable. "Understanding and looking at what was written about [Judy Garland] at the time of her passing and the years leading up to it in the last chapter of her life, it seemed so unfair to me," continued the actress, who portrays Garland in 2019's Judy.

Zellweger described the journey of finding Garland's essence while filming, saying "It was a process. It was in constant motion. Just little experiments. We were trying things every day." She continued, "It didn't feel like making a film, It felt like this celebration of her. Everybody came to set and was motivated by the same affection or adoration for her and it was an expression of that."

Zellweger went on to discuss the changing cinematic landscape, telling her fellow actors that the industry change from theater to streaming "seems like a chicken-and-egg conversation because of what you're talking about in terms of content and how we've changed how we take in different cinematic experiences — or what used to be cinematic experiences."

"We used to all watch the same things because the movie came to the theaters and it was in the theaters for a couple months and you went several times and then everybody was talking about it. We all had the same heroes. It set up a particular business model."

Zellweger is the recipient of an Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in Cold Mountain. She was nominated in the best actress category for Bridget Jones's Diary and Chicago. She won Golden Globes for her work in Nurse Betty, Chicago and Cold Mountain and earned Globe nominations for Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Miss Potter.