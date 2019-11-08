Renee Zellweger to Be Honored at Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala

The event, always a starry affair, is a big draw for awards season contenders.

The Reneeaissance continues.

Renée Zellweger will be honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance as Judy Garland in Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment’s Judy, now playing.

The news — the latest bump for Zellweger's triumphant return to the spotlight — marks the first honoree to be revealed as part of the film festival's Film Awards Gala, which will take place Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, once again presented by American Express, sponsored by AT&T and Entertainment Tonight and hosted by Mary Hart.

“Renée Zellweger inhabits the essence of the iconic Judy Garland in Judy. This is a layered performance that captures Judy’s trademark spirit, along with the heartbreak and insecurities she experiences in London while performing at a series of sold-out shows,” said fest chairman Harold Matzner. “For this outstanding performance, a career best for Zellweger — and one in which she remarkably does her own singing — it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress to Renée Zellweger.”

Past winners of the prize include last year’s best actress Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and previous winners Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Marion Cotillard, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charlize Theron.

The honor is the latest in a long list of accolades for Zellweger. She won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in Cold Mountain and was nominated for her work in Bridget Jones's Diary and, later, Chicago. She's also the winner of Golden Globes, SAG Awards, a BAFTA Award and honors from the Broadcast Film Critics Association. She recently made her TV debut in Netflix’s What/If.