Renée Zellweger Dedicates SAG Award Win to Judy Garland

"Sharing this celebration of Judy Garland's legacy will be one of my greatest life's blessings," Zellweger said during her acceptance speech.

Renée Zellweger racked up yet another best actress trophy for her performance in Judy at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

On stage, Zellweger expressed her gratitude to her Judy Garland, who she portrayed in the Rupert Goold-directed biopic.

"Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight," Zellweger said, describing the late singer and actress as one of the "most beloved" performers. "This is for you!"

She also showed love to her fellow nominees — Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Lupita Nyong'o (Us) — and her "actor family" as a whole.

"Y'all have taught me so much along the way. And I'm so grateful to you, especially to my sisters," Zellweger said. "Your example inspires me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding, and empathy and unity, and, with some luck, maybe pushes history a little bit closer to the light."

Zellweger's performance in the adaptation of the End of the Rainbow play has already earned her best actress wins at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, National Board of Review, and more. Next month, she'll compete for the title at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The 26th annual SAG Awards aired Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.