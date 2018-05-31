Renee Zellweger's 'Judy' Nabbed by Roadside Attractions, LD Entertainment

The Judy Garland biopic is based on the Hollywood icon's final concerts in London in 1968.

LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have picked up the U.S. rights to Renee Zellweger's Judy Garland movie, Judy, directed by Rupert Goold and only recently wrapping production.

The Bridget Jones star plays Garland in the film based on the true story of the stage and screen icon's final concerts in London, from a script by Tom Edge (The Crown, Lovesick). The acquisition was jointly unveiled by Mickey Liddell of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions co-founders Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff.

"Judy Garland remains one of the quintessential legends of stage and screen, and this chapter of her life is particularly riveting," said Cohen, d'Arbeloff and Liddell in a statement. Zellweger is joined in the Judy cast by Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley and Michael Gambon (Harry Potter).

Principal photography wrapped two weeks ago, and Judy is set for a 2019 delivery. LD and Roadside gave no indication on when they plan a theatrical release.

Judy chronicles Garland's arrival in swinging 1968 London to perform in a series of sold-out shows. It has been 30 years since "the world's greatest entertainer" shot to global fame in The Wizard of Oz and as she prepares for the concerts, she battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans while also embarking on a courtship with Mickey Dean, her future fifth husband.

Yet Garland is also fragile, and after spending 45 of her 47 years working, she is haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and a desire to be back home with her kids. LD and Roadside earlier partnered on releasing and producing films such as I Can Only Imagine, Albert Nobbs and Biutiful.

Pathe will distribute Judy in the U.K., France and Switzerland and is handling sales throughout the rest of the world.

Zellweger is repped by manager John Carrabino and CAA.