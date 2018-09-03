Rep Sheet Roundup: 'To All the Boys' Actress Anna Cathcart Signs With NMA PR

THR's at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

To All the Outlets Interested in Featuring This Actress

To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Anna Cathcart has signed with NMA PR. The young actress plays younger sister Kitty on Netflix's buzzy rom-com adaptation of Jenny Han's YA novel of the same name. She also will reprise her role as Dizzy Tremaine in Disney Channel's Descendants 3. Cathcart continues to be represented by Canada's Performers Management.

NMA PR also has signed Rich Ting, who will soon be seen both in Cinemax's upcoming Bruce Lee series Warrior as well as the fourth season of Amazon drama The Man in the High Castle. The action performer's credits include Paramount Network's Waco and 2010 feature Salt.

Signing day

Screenwriter Anya Kochoff Romano has signed with ICM Partners. She wrote the features Mother's Day, starring Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Jason Sudeikis, and Monster-in-Law, starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda. Her most recent screenplay is Camp Pow Wow, about three uber-competitive female Silicon Valley executives whose boss sends them to a team-building "boot camp from hell." Romano continues to be represented by Madhouse Entertainment and attorneys Marissa Linden and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen.

ICM also has signed MKTO, the pop duo comprising Malcolm Kelley and Tony Oller, who became best friends as series regulars on Nickelodeon's Gigantic. Their 2013 single "Classic" went double platinum and entered the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 list, notching more than 351 million Spotify streams and 102 million YouTube views. Subsequent hit tracks include "Just Imagine It" (42 million-plus streams on Spotify), "American Dream" (43 million-plus streams) and "Monaco" (37 million-plus). The pair separated in 2016 as Kelley (known by many as Walt from ABC's Lost) joined the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, then reformed this year and will release comeback single "How Can I Forget" Sept. 7 on Crooked Paintings/BMG.

"We are proud to welcome MKTO to ICM," said Mike Hayes and Scott Mantell, who will lead the act's international team of agents. "Prior to their hiatus, Malcolm and Tony had created an enormous online presence all while racking up gold and platinum singles worldwide. We're excited to be working with them and to continue to build upon where they left off as this new chapter begins when their new single drops."

MKTO is co-managed by Tarik Kanafani and Jeff Golenberg at Silver Lining and by Nelson Paredez and Garrett Lindsay at The ESI Network.

How do you say "oontz oontz oontz" in Italian?

Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi has signed with CAA. Since his debut last year, he has appeared in the music video for J Balvin's hit "Mi Gente," which has been viewed more than 2 billion times and performed gigs in Las Vegas, Dubai, South America and Europe. As resident DJ at Amnesia Ibiza, his Vibra! party is the island's first-ever major Latin music night. Earlier this year, Universal Latin America released his first single, "Love," which already has earned more than 100 million views (previous anthems "Trump-It" and "Viento," from Spinnin' Records, had a combined 40 million views). Vacchi's latest project is "Sigamos Bailando," a collaboration with Latin stars Luis Fonsi and Yandel.

Others on the dotted line

Persona PR has signed Oliver Stark, who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley on Fox's 9-1-1.

Unfriended and The Secret Life of the American Teenager's Renee Olstead has signed with agent Harold Augenstein and his team at Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates. She also is a singer-songwriter now working on her third studio album.

Amanda Troop, who voiced Maggie Sawyer in this summer's animated feature The Death of Superman, has signed with agent Greg Scuderi at Master Talent Agency. Last month she also guest-starred on an episode of Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters on truTV.Management-production company Emagine Content has signed Floribama Shore's Candace Rice, who has 126,000 Instagram followers. The MTV star continues to be represented by Abrams.

Narrative will serve as the PR agency of record for Wynn Nightlife, which consists of Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club, XS, Intrigue and Encore Beach Club at Night.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

UTA Adds D.C.-Based Speakers Agent William Lee