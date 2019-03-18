Rep Sheet Roundup: Andy Sutherden Named International Head of CAA Brand Consulting

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Branded

Andy Sutherden has joined CAA Brand Consulting as head of international. He is coming from H+K Strategies, where he was global head of sport and partnership marketing.

“We have experienced transformational growth since launching CAA Brand Consulting seven years ago,” global head Greg Luckman, to whom Sutherden will report, said in a statement. “As we continue to broaden our global service offering for the world’s most prestigious brands, it was time to bring on a talented leader like Andy to help us realize our ambitious goals. With an impeccable reputation within the sports and entertainment marketing industry, combined with in-depth experience managing international teams, we are confident that Andy will be a truly valuable addition to our company.”

At H+K Strategies since 2003, Sutherden’s highlights include leading the company to BT Sport Agency of the Year in 2013 and at the 2012 Olympics serving as lead consultant for P&G’s first corporate brand campaign, Thank You Mum. In his quarter century of experience, he also helped Korea win its co-hosting bid for the 2002 FIFA World Cup and signed David Beckham as Gillette’s first global face. He had previously served as Golin Harris’ director of sports marketing and partnership since 1996.

Kids at Play

ICM Partners has signed Grammy-winning DJ/producer duo Play-N-Skillz, otherwise known as brothers Juan and Oscar Salinas. Their latest track, “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, currently tops Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Digital Songs charts, as well as YouTube’s Global Chart (its music video has more than 300 million views since its Jan. 23 debut). Play-N-Skillz continues to be managed by Jeannette Conrado at JNET PR & Management.

Lavender legacy

The Elizabeth Taylor Estate has enlisted Los Angeles-based marketing agency Sunset Blvd as its agency of record, focusing on licensing and partnership opportunities.

Sunset Blvd, founded last year by former CAA executives Carey Schwartz and Marshall Eskowitz, has mounted campaigns for Lyft, Chipotle, Bud Light, Fender and MedMen.

“We are delighted to partner with Marshall, Carey and Sunset Blvd to lead us into the next chapter of brand, licensing and cultural opportunities to help a whole new generation fall in love with Elizabeth,” said Erin Dawkins, vp brand operations for House of Taylor, The Elizabeth Taylor Companies. “Their unique experience working with brands and talent, and expertise identifying business opportunities, is exciting as we embark on writing the next chapter in Elizabeth Taylor’s storied legacy.”

Music woman

Fox Rothschild partner Monika Tashman has left to become a partner at Manatt Phelps, joining the entertainment practice in the New York office.

A specialist in the intersection of entertainment, media and technology, Tashman is part of the Grammy Music Education Coalition and the advisory board for Women in Music. At Fox Rothschild she also served as New York lead and a member of the steering committee for the firm’s Women’s Initiative.

“Monika’s deep experience in helping clients navigate the challenges and opportunities in brand reputation and awareness in a constantly evolving entertainment landscape speaks to her entrepreneurial thinking and approach,” Manatt entertainment group leader Lindsay Conner said in a statement. Added entertainment transactions head Jordan Bromley in a statement, “Monika is a no-nonsense, creative and innovative advocate. We are very excited for her to join our growing ranks and to help us expand our music transactional practice in New York.”

After graduating from NYU with a bachelor of science degree in mass communications, Tashman earned her J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. “Innovation is in Manatt’s DNA, from working with some of the most exciting and disruptive companies in entertainment to its forward-thinking integrated services model that blends legal and consulting expertise,” she said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join a firm I’ve long admired and help grow their East Coast entertainment practice.”

Others on the dotted line

Full-service production studio Strike Anywhere has signed music video director, photographer and Dum Dum Girls bassist Malia James for U.S. representation in brand content. It’s the first signing under new managing director Victoria Guenier, who previously served as director of content production and head of production at Deutsch LA and Omelet.

National Talent LA has signed:

actor and stunt coordinator James Lew, who won an Emmy for stunt coordinating Netflix’s Luke Cage

best-selling romance novelist Roxanne St. Claire, whose series include The Dogfather, Barefoot Bay, 7 Brides for 7 Soldiers and 7 Brides for 7 Brothers

prolific stunt performer Joe Bucaro III, who will next be seen in Warner Bros. and DC’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Elsewhere in Rep World:



‘Stranger Things’ Creators Sign With CAA