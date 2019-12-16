Rep Sheet Roundup: APA Signs 'Righteous Gemstones' Father and Son

The Hollywood Reporter's at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

Like father, like son

APA has signed veteran actor James DuMont, whose credits include Jurassic World, Lee Daniels’ The Butler and Dallas Buyers Club (where he played Jared Leto’s father). Most recently, he has appeared in the Apple TV+ feature The Banker and HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, where he plays Chad, the right-hand man to Jesse (Danny McBride). He continues to be managed by Steven Adams of Buffalo 8.

APA also has signed Kelton DuMont, James’s son. The younger DuMont also stars on the HBO religious comedy — but as Jesse’s son, Pontius.

Going up

CAA has promoted seven trainees to agent:

Julie Greenberg in touring in the Nashville office, where she will focus on music

Yale Jesser in commercial endorsements in the Los Angeles office

David Kipke in CAA Sports’ baseball division in the New York office

Natalie Moran in motion pictures talent in the L.A. office

Erin O’Brien in commercial endorsements in the New York office

Casey Sunderland in media finance in the L.A. office

Travis Tammero in media finance in the L.A. office

Crewing up

London-based Screen Talent Agency has acquired fellow below-the-line representation firm All Crew Agency as the latter’s principal, former assistant director/unit production manager Brian Ellis (Friends, Frasier and The Larry Sanders Show), retires at the end of the year.

Ellis will be replaced by Thibault Nicholl, who will relocate from London to L.A., where All Crew is based. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of replicating our achievements in London here in Los Angeles,” he said in a statement. “The symbiosis between the two production communities has never been stronger.”

Screen Talent was founded 14 years ago by former Sony executive James Little. Its clients include BAFTA, Emmy and Royal Television Society honorees across the camera, art, costume and makeup departments, as well as editors, producers and ADs. Productions that Screen Talent clients have worked on include The Crown, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve and Catherine the Great.

Others on the dotted line

Shephard McIlwee Tinglof’s John McIlwee, a perennial member of THR’s Power Business Managers list, has launched a solo firm, J. McIlwee & Associates.

Andrew Burnap, who stars on Broadway in Matthew Lopez’s play The Inheritance as the unfaithful playwright Toby, has signed with The Lede Company for PR.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco director and co-writer Joe Talbot has signed with bicoastal production company m ss ng p eces, his first commercial representation.

Chinese talent agency Blacksmiths Entertainment has signed two Spanish filmmakers:

Manuel J. Garcia, whose Bikes is the first official bilateral co-production between China and Spain and which received a Goya nomination for best animated film this year. The former Batman the Animated Series and The Land Before Time V animator is now at work on the second Chinese-Spanish co-production, the 3D animated feature Planet Ripos.

