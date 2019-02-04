Rep Sheet Roundup: APA Signs Rock Act Sublime With Rome

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

Still qualified to represent the LBC

APA has signed Sublime With Rome, the reggae ska punk act formed by Sublime co-founder and bassist Eric Wilson with vocals and guitars by Rome Ramirez. Sublime had previously been represented by APA earlier in its career.

“We are stoked to be back at APA where we started many years ago,” Sublime said in a statement. “As the saying goes, it’s always great to go home!”

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2009 and continues to perform the hits of seminal 1990s ska-punk band Sublime, including “Santeria,” “What I Got,” “Doin’ Time” and “April 29, 1992.” The band also has released new music, beginning with 2011 debut Yours Truly, which reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200, and 2015 follow-up Sirens, which hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Current Alternative Album chart. Its third album (featuring lead single “Wicked Heart,” which was released last year) is due this spring, and the band will soon tour in support of it.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Sublime with Rome again,” APA Nashville head of concerts Steve Lassiter said in a statement. “The upcoming third album and tour are going to be amazing, and we’re all so excited to be a part of this next chapter in their extraordinary journey.”

APA also has promoted concerts agent Travis Wolfe to vice president. Wolfe, whose artists include Sister Hazel, Royal Machines, Quixotic and Keith Anderson, oversees the agency’s music and comedy rosters for corporate and special events. Named the International Entertainment Buyers Association’s Emerging Talent Agent of the Year in 2012, he moved from Paradigm to APA a year later. He began his career helping to manage country artist Neal McCoy. “Travis has done a tremendous job since first joining our team,” Lassiter said in a statement. “I’m very proud to reward his hard work and dedication with this well-deserved promotion.”

Others on the dotted line

Veronica Mars’ Enrico Colantoni, who will reprise his role as beloved papa Keith Mars in Hulu’s upcoming revival, has signed with Wallman PR.

Reed Smith LLP has hired Virginia Burgess as a film and television lawyer in its New York City office. The U.K. native previously worked in-house at the British Film Institute, where she served as the Film Fund’s legal lead on nearly 70 production financings across Europe, North America, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Having received her LLM degree from Columbia last May, she intends to gain admission to the New York and California state bars to help develop Reed Smith’s transatlantic film and TV practice.

Designated Survivor’s Italia Ricci and The Flash alum Robbie Amell have partnered with Nomads ad execs Alex Paquin and Adam Fierman to form creative agency Zerotrillion. The firm is launching in Amsterdam (where creative agency Nomads is based) and Toronto, with plans to open another office in Los Angeles.

Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports has signed 2019 NFL Draft top prospect Quinnen Williams, a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman for the University of Alabama.

PR firm Supersonix Media has signed:

Deadly Class’ Michel Duval, who plays Chico on Syfy’s new comic-book adaptation

The Middle alum Jovan Armand, who will make his big movie debut in Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Shazam!. He continues to be represented by Paradigm, Buchwald and Entertainment Lab.

PR firm The Lee Agency has signed Rosie Mercado, a co-host on CBS’ syndicated talk show Face the Truth.



Newman Thomas PR has signed:

Pageant coach, attorney and Insatiable producer Bill Alverson, on whom Dallas Roberts’ character on the satirical Netflix series is based

Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kirkland (Anna)

Daytime Emmy-nominated actress Jennifer Bassey (All My Children)

actress Carlease Burke (Dirty John, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Child’s Play (2019))

actor Jasper Cole (Model Home, MacGruber)

actress Park Overall (Empty Nest, Biloxi Blues)

actress and producer Denise Boutte (Her Only Choice, Meet the Browns, Bronx SIU)

writer and director Christel Gibson (Her Only Choice)

director and producer Mike Mayhall (Bronx SIU)

writer and producer Dan Garcia (Bronx SIU, Ladies of the Law)

