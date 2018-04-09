Rep Sheet Roundup: Awkwafina Signs With Kovert Creative

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

I can't find a SFW lyric to cleverly reference here

Awkwafina has signed with PR firm Kovert Creative. The rapper-turned-actress is about to have a breakout 2018 with the highly anticipated releases of Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. The Neighbors 2 alum is now filming indie sci-fi thriller Paradise Hills alongside Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich. She continues to be represented by UTA and Principato Young.

Proud signing

Babak Najafi has left UTA for Paradigm, and also has returned to manager Shelley Browning at Magnolia. The Iranian-Swedish filmmaker must recently helmed the Taraji P. Henson starrer Proud Mary and before that made his Hollywood big-screen debut with London Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler.

Halliday in

Publicity firm ID has tapped Lisa Halliday as its chief communications officer. She was head of communications and brand strategy for Oprah Winfrey and Harpo Inc. for more than a decade, and prior to that held senior PR positions at Walt Disney Studios, Twentieth Century Fox and Columbia Pictures.

“Lisa has spent most of her career at the summit of entertainment media relations,” ID founder and CEO Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement. “She’s at a point in her career where she could go anywhere, and we are beyond thrilled to have her join us at this exciting time in our business. I’ve known Lisa for more than 20 years and beyond her impressive credentials, she is kind, gracious and will fit beautifully within our culture.”

“There’s something very exciting happening at ID and I wanted to be a part of it,” Halliday said in a statement. “Kelly and [president] Mara Buxbaum have built a unique and powerful business, and I’m honored to join them.”

ID also has promoted music head Allison Elbl and film, TV and content co-heads Sara Serlen and Harlan Gulko to senior vice president.

Bold move

Buchwald social media talent division director Jessy Grossman has exited to launch Boldstreak, an agency focused on social media influencers. Inspired by her previous company, run by Don Buchwald and his daughter Julia, Grossman will serve as CEO of New York-based Boldstreak, while her father, lawyer Mark D. Grossman, will serve as president. Tate Stickles also is joining the company, as COO and general counsel.

“I have such fond memories of my time at Buchwald and am grateful to have honed this craft from some of the industry’s most talented pros,” Jessy Grossman said in a statement. “I also got to see firsthand the benefits of working within a family dynamic, which inspired me to partner with my father.”

Others on the dotted line

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio’s Stephanie Arcila has signed with Luber Roklin for management. She played the late singer’s sister in the Telemundo biopic last year, and is currently recurring as Mami on HBO’s new family drama Here and Now.

Heineken USA has selected Rogers & Cowan/FRUKT as its agency of record for product placement, strategic integration, partnerships and all entertainment PR efforts across its brands.

Icon PR has signed:

Days of Our Lives’ Olivia Rose Keegan, a current Daytime Emmy nominee for outstanding younger actress in a drama series

Ingrid Rogers, who recurs on Amazon’s Bosch as LaTonya Edgar

Singer and beauty influencer Symphani Soto, who has had campaigns with Good American/Khloe Kardashian, Nasty Gal, Bobbi Brown and H&M

Director and Genius Pictures Productions CEO Rocco Shields has signed with PR firm Kip Morrison & Associates.

Director Olivier Gondry (brother of Michel), who has created spots for HP, Audi, YouTube, Fiat, Microsoft, Starbucks, Nissan, Canon, Gillette, True Religion, Etsy and Trip Advisor, has signed with global production house Partizan.

Comedy director Amber Schaefer has signed with Los Angeles-based production company More Media.

Entrances and elevations

Katz PR’s Melanie DuPont has been promoted to vice president of talent relations. She has been with the firm since its September 2011 launch, and the clients she shares with CEO and founder Jessica Katz include Archer’s Amber Nash, The Quad’s Jake Allyn, Awkward’s Nikki DeLoach, Major Crimes’ Graham Patrick Martin, The Goldbergs’ Sam Lerner, Star vs. the Forces of Evil’s Adam McArthur, Emmy winner Carolyn Hennesy and Stan Against Evil’s Denise Boutte.

Publicist Alexis Murray-Merriman has left NJF PR to join HL Group in its Los Angeles office, where her brand clients will include Four Seasons, Fiji’s Namale Resort & Spa, Vail’s Hotel Talisa, JetSuite, Embraer Executive Jets and Ricardo Beverly Hills.

