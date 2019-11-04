Rep Sheet Roundup: Broadway Breakout Will Hochman Signs With UTA, Robert Stein Management

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

Take a bow

Will Hochman, who is earning critical praise for his Broadway debut in The Sound Inside, has signed with UTA and Robert Stein Management.

"Hochman is a promising discovery," THR critic David Rooney wrote in his review of Adam Rapp's two-hander, in which the "impressive newcomer" plays a student who bonds with Mary-Louise Parker's Ivy League writing professor. "It's a testament to the pathos of his vividly inhabited performance that while the most dramatic events around the character occur offstage, they resonate as if he were still present."

Hochman will next be seen in the inspirational high school drama Critical Thinking, starring and directed by John Leguizamo and based on a true story.

Duet

UTA has hired Alisann Blood as co-head of music brand partnerships alongside Toni Wallace.

Blood, who is based in Los Angeles and will report to worldwide music head David Zedeck, was most recently senior vice president of brand partnerships at Maverick Management. She previously served in similar senior-level capacities at Crush Music, Capitol Music Group and Steve Madden. The Syracuse alumna is an adjunct professor at her alma mater and serves on the national board of Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities.

"With Alisann's addition to our world-class team, we are further solidifying our market-leading position in the music brand partnerships space," Wallace, who founded the division when she joined the agency in 2017, said in a statement. "Alisann's skillset and experience will exponentially impact opportunities for all of our music clients around the globe."

UTA's music brand partnerships division, which has 10 employees across its L.A., New York, Nashville and London offices, has secured more than 250 partnerships for its 1,000-artist roster with such brands as ARNETTE, Bud Light, Crocs, HyperX and Madrinas Coffee, and led sponsorships for artist-led festivals including Post Malone's Posty Fest, H.E.R.'s Lights On, Y.G.'s The Boogie, A Day to Remember's Self Help Fest and Paramore's Parahoy.

"I have long admired UTA as a best-in-class company fo the work they do on behalf of their clients," Blood said in a statement. "Toni has built a remarkable business and an incredible team in music brand partnerships, and I couldn't be more excited to jump in and contribute to the group's continued growth and success."

The chosen two

The Gotham Group has signed best-selling fantasy authors and showrunners Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhóz.

The married couple are writers and executive producers of Netflix's The Chosen One, whose second season returns this month. They are also developing a second original series at development, Invisible City.

Before moving to L.A., they were screenwriters in their native Brazil, writing for Rede Globo Television and Globo Films. They also each have penned ten fantasy novels. Draccon's Dragons of Ether trilogy hit No. 1 in Brazil and No. 4 in Mexico, while Munhóz has won Best Author at the Shorty Awards in New York and Best Brazilian Young Writer at the Brazilian Youth Awards and was awarded Book of the Year by top Brazilian teen magazine Atrevida.

The couple continues to be represented by CAA and attorneys Lee Rosenbaum and Shep Rosenman of Katz Golden.

The now gen

Digital talent management firm Fullscreen has signed eight new clients:

Suede Brooks, an 18-year-old who started her YouTube channel in 2012 to escape severe bullying in middle school and has been an anti-bullying advocate ever since.

CloeCouture (Cloe Feldman), who began her how-to videos in 2011. One of her hit videos, "If I Lived in a Store," has generated more than 22 million views.

Corinna Kopf, a social media personality known as Pouty Girl who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 70 million views on YouTube.

The Fung Bros., who explore Asian American culture through food, sports, music and fashion. David and Andrew Fung's "Things Asian Parents Do" video has more than 7.6 million views, and they have hosted their own FYI series, Broke Bites: What the Fung?!.

FaZe Kaz, a professional Fortnite player who recently won first place in the creative category at the World Cup Finals, taking home $295,000 with his FaZe Clan team. He has more than 416,000 followers across social media.

Braap Vlogs (Angel), who has more than 750,000 social media fans following his videos about automobiles, dirt bikes and sports vehicles.

IRLrosie, the voice actor, singer and songwriter from Moderns who pranks scammers on social media.

MrTop5, the YouTube channel led by Nic Vahe and his Team Forknife crew, whose pranking and trolling Fortnite antics have generated 3.5 million subscribers.

Just joined

Coaching and front office agent Bret Just has left CAA for WME. Based in Chicago, Just has represented NBA and college basketball coaches including the New York Knicks' David Fizdale, UT Austin's Shaka Smart, Texas Tech's Chris Beard and Washington's Mike Hopkins, including the presidents of basketball operations for the Atlanta Hawks (Travis Schlenk) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Gersson Rosas).

"We have long admired Bret for the business he has built," WME sports talent heads Jordan Bazant and Karen Brodkin said in a joint statement. "There is simply no one with his reputation, level of relationships and caliber of clients in the basketball coaching and front office executive space. As we look to continue to expand our coaching business, Bret will be an important part of its growth, and we look forward to the experience and insights Bret will bring to our colleagues and clients."

Addition's additions

APA agent Dustin Parker is now a manager at digital talent management firm Addition.

"I'm most excited about bringing my clients a more strategic approach and collaborating with the Addition team to take my clients to the next level with their businesses," said Parker, a Las Vegas native who earned a B.S. in marketing from Full Sail, in a statement.

Clients joining Parker at Addition include:

Angela Lanter, whose Hello Baby podcast spans lifestyle, beauty and motherhood. She won the Spotlight Award for Blogger of the Year at the PopSugar Awards.

Gustavo Figueroa, a.k.a. El Guzii, who shares easy-to-make meals from his studio kitchen.

Karla Celis, a DIY expert whose content includes recipes, home remedies and hair and make-up how-tos.

Ashley Rodriguez, who founded and serves as creative director of the acclaimed food blog Not Without Salt, which has been honored by Saveur for Best Food Photography.

Derek Campanile, who was inspired by his son to create his cooking blog, Dad with a Pan.

Emily Gemma, whose The Sweetest Thing blog shares beauty, fashion and travel dispatches in a familiar, friendly style.

Eva Kosmas Flores, whose Adventures in Cooking blog has spawned live events, photography classes and First We Eat, which was published by Abrams Books last year.

"Dustin has been a pioneer and leader in the digital industry for over eight years," chief talent officer Petar Mandich said in a statement. "I'm ecstatic to see him evolve into a manager and help drive strategy and growth for his roster and our company overall!"

Lit leader

ICM Partners has promoted agent Alexandra Machinist to head of Media Rights. Her clients include Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan. ICM, which pledged to reach 50-50 gender parity by 2020, currently has half of its departments run by women.

