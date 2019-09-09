Rep Sheet Roundup: CAA China Signs Matt William Knowles

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Not Beyoncé's dad

CAA China has signed American actor Matt William Knowles. The former Clemson University football star began his acting career in China, after he was scouted as a model while teaching English in a relatively impoverished province in the southeastern part of the country. Fluent in Mandarin, he became the first non-Asian student to graduate from the prestigious Beijing Film Academy, and his credits include the hit Chinese drama Love Me If You Dare and the notoriously expensive fantasy epic Asura.

After earning a master's in theater from London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art last year, he won best actor at the Canada China International Film Festival for the short Poppies and recently shot his first American feature, the civil rights drama Son of the South, opposite Lucas Till.

CAA will represent Knowles in China, the regional office's first white American client. He also is repped by Circle of 10, the U.K.'s Independent and 3 Arts.

Others on the dotted line

The Lee Agency has signed Christian Adam, who will recur on DC Universe's Stargirl as the title superheroine's love interest and will also be seen in Jon Stewart's comedy feature Irresistible and Clint Eastwood's The Ballad of Richard Jewell.

Katz PR has signed:

Jaicy Elliot, who soon will return for her third season on ABC's Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Taryn Helm, a character she also portrayed on the Emmy-nominated digital short series Grey's Anatomy: B-Team. She continues to be repped by LINK.

Katy Davis, who stars in College Humor's digital series Troopers and will be seen in Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn. She continues to be repped by Armada Partners.

Supersonix PR has signed:

Carla Jimenez, who starred as Alba alongside Kaitlin Olson on Fox's The Mick and has the upcoming features Spies in Disguise, an animated film starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, and Friendsgiving, a dramedy starring Kat Dennings and Jane Seymour.

Pancho Moler, a little person actor and skateboarder whose past and upcoming horror credits include Rob Zombie's 31, FX's American Horror Story: Freak Show, 3 From Hell and Candy Corn.

Emagine Content has hired London-based Bluebird Pictures producer Joelle David as well as New York-based Paul Weiss attorney John Zurek. "We've very excited to be teaming up with Joelle David and expanding our vision to the U.K. market to create diverse content on an international level that appeals to markets here in the U.S. as well as overseas," founder Ben Phelps said in a statement. "John Zurek is a fantastic addition to the team who has an unprecedented eye for talent and aligns with our goal of adding diverse talent to our roster." The management and production company also has signed Jerry Brown Jr., who was the carpenter on NBC Universal Studios' home-renovation series Get Out of My Room, and former Ktown Cowboys actor Jo Sung, who most recently appeared on CBS' Magnum P.I.

Former Fashion Nova lead publicist Rebecca Astorga has joined Miami-based MSSmedia to lead its new communications division. She is joined by Genevieve Shaffer, whose previous clients include Phil Collins and Sports Illustrated swimsuit models.