Rep Sheet Roundup: CAA Signs Celebrity Tattoo Artist Bang Bang

My baby inked me up

CAA has signed tattoo artist Bang Bang, who has inked celebrities including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, LeBron James and Kylie Jenner. After opening his first namesake shop in downtown New York City in 2014, he published the coffee-table memoir Bang Bang: My Life in Ink via Dey Street Books a year later. Born Keith McCurdy, the self-taught artist from Claymont, Delaware, continues to be managed by Edward Borew.

Bend it like him

David Beckham has exited CAA for WME. The retired English soccer superstar recently formed Studio 99, also represented by WME, which will develop documentaries, TV shows and other formats, as well as branded commercial work, across sports, travel, fashion and other areas. The content studio already has signed a development pact with LeBron James’ Uninterrupted media company to co-produce a documentary series about the upcoming MLS expansion team Inter Miami CF, which Beckham co-owns.

Others on the dotted line

The Lee Agency has signed:

Allyssa Brooke, who plays Cary Elwes’ secretary Candice on season three of Netflix’s Stranger Things and will recur on the upcoming BET+ series Bigger this fall. She continues to be repped by Eileen O’Farrell Management.

Comedian Mark Viera, whose TV appearances include truTV’s Laff Mobs, Starz's Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand-Up, Comedy Central’s Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at the El Rey and Gabriel Iglesias Presents: Stand Up Revolution, AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live and BET’s ComicView.

Creative agency Prettybird has signed Creed II director Steven Caple Jr.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

