Rep Sheet Roundup: CAA Signs Disney Channel’s Sky Katz

She’s got talent

CAA has signed young rapper and actress Sky Katz. She was previously at Buchwald. Katz was first seen competing on America’s Got Talent, then became a series regular on the Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, which is now in its third season. As a hip-hop artist, she contributed a song to the Disney Channel live-action Kim Possible movie and has released singles “Like This” and “Fall Back,” even directing the music video for the latter. Katz also serves as an ambassador to the children’s cancer organization Sunrise Association. She continues to be represented by Eric Bender of Geric Management and attorney Kenny Meiselas of Grubman Shire.

CAA also has promoted 21 trainees:

Barry Buren to television talent agent in the Los Angeles office

Carly Fromm to alternative television agent in the New York office

Nikki Goldfarb to alternative television agent in the L.A. office

Ilana Goren to scripted television agent in the L.A. office

Jacob Schiff to scripted television agent in the L.A. office

Jiah Shin to scripted television agent in the L.A. office

Akin Aliu to music touring agent in the L.A. office

Lizzie Holdforth to music touring agent in the London office

Olivia Farrell to music brand partnerships agent in the New York office

Guy Howes to music brand partnerships agent in the London office

Ethan Kurtzman to comedy touring agent in the New York office

Layne Murrow to motion pictures talent agent in the L.A. office

Harrison Waterstreet to motion pictures talent agent in the L.A. office

Natan Bogin to media finance agent in the L.A. office

Berni Barta to books agent in the L.A. office

Maddi Mobley to brand consulting executive in the New York office

Alexandra Wakefield to golf consulting executive in the Jacksonville office

Sam Rose to basketball agent in the New York office

Cavan Walsh to coaches agent in the Chicago office

Kip Ludwig to speakers agent in the New York office

Scott Zanghellini to commercial endorsements agent in the L.A. office

There can be only one

After six years as a theater agent at UTA, Chris Highland has become a manager for Industry Entertainment in New York. He is bringing with him longtime clients who include Genevieve Angelson, Aya Cash, Jeff Hephner, Evan Jonigkeit, Josh Salatin and Charlotte Spencer.

Highland created the talent arm of UTA’s theater department, where he helped secure Tony-winning roles for Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Patina Miller, Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo. At Industry he reunites with his former boss and mentor Bill Butler, as well as with Kyle Luker, Sally Ware, Paul Brown and Michelle Kittrell.

Curiosity inked

Abrams has signed four gaming influencers:

Ceez “CDNThe3rd,” who has more than 1.7 million Twitch followers. In 2010, he placed in the top three of SyFy’s WCG Ultimate Gamers 2 and in 2017 served as a commentator on The CW miniseries H1Z1 Fight for the Crown. Last year he teamed up with pro wrestler Xavier Woods for Fortnite’s Pro Am Charity, raising $10,000 for each of their charities.

Natalie “ZombiUnicorn” Casanova, who won the first season of Fox’s survival competition Kicking and Screaming, has co-hosted shows on Disney XD and Pivot and can be seen and heard in ads for EA’s Star Wars Battlefront. She also is known for showing off her makeup and body-painting skills during her Twitch streams.

Ally “AllysGotGame” Hilliard, who has hosted Call of Duty tournaments for the Female Professional League, as well as Fortnite Tournaments. She also has worked with Amazon Games Studio and Tencent.

Alpha Gaming creator Harris Heller, who as one half of Kenzie Nimmo grew that YouTube and Vine channel to more than 1.5 million followers. He now creates professional Twitch live streams and streaming and tech reviews on YouTube.

Abrams also has signed Curiosity Ink Media, formed in May 2018 and led by president and chief creative officer Russell Hicks, a former Nickelodeon production and development president, and CEO Brent Watts, founder of the creative agency Struck. Curiosity Ink, which focuses on developing kids and family content for television, film and books, also includes COO Richard Yanofsky and publishing exec vp Jon I. Rosenberg. “We are thrilled to welcome Curiosity Ink Media and its executives to Abrams Artists Agency and our diverse roster of clients,” partners Robert Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold said in a statement. “We know that our literary division, along with the entire company, will work collaboratively to accelerate the nascent company’s presence to bring their dominant voice in kid and family content to audience’s worldwide.”

Others on the dotted line

Icon PR has signed:

Tiffany Smith, who will play Meghan Markle in Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

Daniella Monet, who was a series regular on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. She was most recently seen in former Victorious castmate Ariana Grande’s music video for “Thank U, Next”

Katz PR has signed Sharon Blynn, who plays Soren, the wife of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) in Captain Marvel. The actress, an ovarian cancer survivor, founded the ovarian cancer awareness organization Bald Is Beautiful. She continues to be represented by Bohemia Group.

DDA has signed:

cinematographer Michael Bonvillain (American Ultra, Zombieland, Westworld)

cinematographer Richard Henkels (Author: The JT LeRoy Story)

cinematographer David McGrory (Paramount Network’s Heathers)

cinematographer Thomas Yatsko (Roadies, Gotham)

production designer Anastasia Masaro (Tully, Flatliners, Mama)

editor Hugh Ross (Those Who Can’t, Speechless, Friends From College)

Digital Brand Architects has signed:

Donal Skehan (797,000 YouTube subscribers), an Irish food writer and photographer who has hosted Food Network’s Star Kids, BBC One’s Junior MasterChef, Food Network UK’s Follow Donal, RTE One’s Kitchen Hero and Fox International’s Grandma’s Boy

Chantelle Paige-Mulligan (764,000 Instagram followers), a singer-songwriter and fashion blogger

Jaci Marie Smith (401,000 Instagram followers), a beauty, lifestyle and travel vlogger who co-hosts the What We Said podcast

Scout the City (301,000 Instagram followers), a family blog run by mother Sai De Silva, who often features her two fashionable children in her videos about family, fashion, beauty and travel

Amanda Diaz (327,000 YouTube subscribers), a Cuban vlogger whose videos include travel vlogs, makeup tutorials and clothing hauls

Ronke Raji (262,000 Instagram followers), a Nigerian beauty and lifestyle vlogger

Charisse Yu (356,000 Instagram followers), who runs the blog Easy Toddler Meals

Tasha Farsaci (365,000 YouTube subscribers), a USC communications student who makes fashion, beauty, makeup and lifestyle videos

National Talent LA has signed:

Noirtainment Productions, which is led by National Talent LA client Miranda Spigener-Sapon and is beginning production on series Marisa Romanov

Australian psychologist Gunter Swoboda, who wrote and executive produced the documentary Masculinity That Inspires Change, which was produced by Noirtainment. Swoboda also has penned Making Good Men Great: Surfing the New Wave of Masculinity and the upcoming historical novel Mountains of the Sea

Elsewhere in Rep World:

