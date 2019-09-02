Rep Sheet Roundup: CAA Signs NPR Host Joshua Johnson

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

Free to speak

CAA has signed journalist Joshua Johnson, host of NPR's daily First Amendment-inspired show 1A. The program, produced by Washington, D.C.-based member stadium WAMU 88.5, covers policy, politics, technology, pop culture, sports and humor. Also a regular contributor to PBS, MSNBC and CNN, Johnson is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and previously taught at UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism and hosted nationwide public radio series Truth Be Told, which centered on race in America.

CAA also has signed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who recently joined the writers room of Freeform's Good Trouble.

Others on the dotted line

Chrome PR has signed Grammy-nominated 1980s Britpop star Adam Ant for the North American leg of this Friend or Foe tour, which runs Sept. 5 through Oct. 1. Having already played sold-out shows for more than 75,000 fans in North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand over the previous two years, Ant will now play his breakout 1982 debut album, Friend or Foe, live in its entirety for the first time.

Global licensing agency Joester Loria Group has signed After author Anna Todd to develop plus-size apparel and accessories based on her internationally best-selling novel, which began life as Harry Styles fan fiction on the digital platform Wattpad and was adapted earlier this year as a feature film that won Best Drama at the Teen Choice Awards.

Select Management Group has signed Johnny Sibilly, who recurred as Pray Tell (Billy Porter)'s boyfriend Costas Perez on FX's Pose.

The Lee Agency has signed Nicole J. Butler, who has appeared on Netflix's Glow and NBC's Superstore but perhaps is best recognized as Cheryl of the burned-down She Shed in a widely memed State Farm commercial.

Icon PR has signed actor Mitchell Hoog, who will be seen in the upcoming historical drama Harriet.

National Talent LA has signed Crystal Lee, who appears in Justin Chon's feature Ms. Purple and voiced the Second Queen on Netflix's Korean drama Kingdom.

G Force Marketing & Entertainment has signed fan convention SopranosCon, Hot97 host HipHopGamer and former Real Housewives of New Jersey and Manzo'd With Children castmember turned entrepreneur Albie Manzo.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

Ryan Phillippe Signs With Gersh

'Nip/Tuck' Alum Dylan Walsh Signs With APA