Rep Sheet Roundup: Coolio Signs With Stewart Talent

Coolio has signed with Stewart Talent. The rapper shot to fame in the mid-'90s, particularly with his double-platinum 1995 sophomore album Gangsta's Paradise, whose title track won Best Rap Solo Performanc at the Grammys and also, significantly, was immortalized with Weird Al Yankovic's "Amish Paradise."

Stewart Talent also has signed Pasha Lychnikoff, who recently reprised his role as telegraph operator Blazanov in HBO's Deadwood movie. It was only his latest collaboration with longtime friend and mentor David Milch, whom the Moscow-born met on the set of his first U.S. guest-starring gig, ABC's NYPD Blue. Milch later made him the first Russian to have a series regular role on an American TV show, the 2001 CBS crime drama Big Apple. Lychnikoff's other credits include recurring on Showtime's Ray Donovan and CBS' The Big Bang Theory as cosmonaut Dmitri Rezenov and appearing in the big-screen movies Miami Vice, Charlie Wilson's War, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Star Trek and A Good Day to Die Hard. A Moscow Academy of Dramatic Arts and veteran of his hometown stages, he co-created and produced the L.A. play The Shelter, which was nominated for five Ovation Awards in 2006.

ICM Partners has signed rapper Lil Baby worldwide. The agency previously represented him only internationally.

Né Dominique Jones, the 23-year-old Atlanta native's 2018 debut album Harder Than Ever has been certified gold and he has enjoyed multiple multi-platinum singles, including "Drip Too Hard, "Freestyle," "Close Friends," "Never Recover" and "Yes Indeed," some of which were collaborations with Gunna and/or Drake. He is signed to Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global.

Brand New Paradigm

Paradigm has found its first chief marketing officer in Lori Feldman, who was most recently executive vice president of strategic marketing at Warner Bros. Records. She will start in the New York office Sept. 9.

Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing for the agency's music clients and also work on such opportunities for its talent and literary clients.

"The appointment of Lori as our CMO underscores our commitment to expanding our already successful branding and marketing groups," chair and CEO Sam Gores said in a statement. "She is an innovative thinker with vast experience working with artists and brands to create cultural moments that resonate around the world. Her global approach makes her the perfect person to expand our marketing and branding competencies and build on our commitment to artists and the art they create."

Billboard has named Feldman to its Top 100 Women in Music list for the past three years, as well as to its Branding Power Players list. Last year she served as president of the Cannes Lions Music for Entertainment jury. She sits on the advisory board of the philanthropic group Musicians on Call and co-founded the marketing organization PTTOW!. Her 25-plus year career began in college marketing and video promotion at Virgin Records before she moved to Warner Records in 1995, leading video marketing and launching the label's sync department, representing artists to film, television, gaming and ad agency clients and executive producing soundtracks.

"Paradigm has one of the best reputations in the industry for putting clients at the center of their business," she said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to get to work with all of my Paradigm colleagues and their exceptionally talented television, film, theatre and music clients. Paradigm has given me an incredible opportunity to be a driving force in growing the Paradigm branding and marketing platform, and I can't wait to get started."

Others on the dotted line

Mayhem Entertainment PR has signed:

Darielle Dorsey, who made her acting debut in WGN America's Underground as Boo, the youngest member of the Macon 7. She was recently seen this summer on season two of HBO's Big Little Lies. Dorsey continues to be represented by Coast to Coast.

Lexy Kolker, who made her acting debut as Ryan Phillippe's daughter on USA's Shooter and also recurred as Robin Hinton on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She starred in the recent sci-fi feature Freaks opposite Emile Hirsch. Kolker continues to be repped by Coast to Coast and Luber Roklin.

Icon PR has signed:

Author Max Brallier, who is executive producing the Netflix animated series adaptation of his The Last Kids on Earth book series

Chad Michael Collins, who portrays "Alex" in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare video game

Bohemia Group manager Andrew Burrill has moved to Sovereign Talent Group as an agent, starting today.

M3 Artists & Literary Management, founded by former UTA lit agent Will McPherson in January, has promoted Elise Cipriani to senior literary manager in the London office. M3 also has signed Studio3Hollywood.net, for whom he brokered a deal for its podcast Inspire Change with Gunter Swoboda to be syndicated on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google Play and Alexa.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

