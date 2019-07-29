Rep Sheet Roundup: DBA Signs Giada De Laurentiis' Giadzy Brand

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Moh-tsah-RRRELLL-lah

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis' food and lifestyle website Giadzy has signed with influencer management firm Digital Brand Architects. "In a time where the way we consume content is changing dramatically, I'm always exploring new avenues to engage with my fans across platforms," De Laurentiis said in a statement. "I'm excited to have landed with DBA to expand the digital footprint of my brand Giadzy.com and continue to evolve its content in ways that keep pace with the fast-changing online landscape."

The signing marks continued growth into the food and lifestyle space for DBA, which was acquired as an independently operated company by UTA in February. "We are seeing more and more brands from traditional talent take advantage of digital platforms to further engage with their fans, especially in the food and lifestyle space," CEO Raina Penchansky said in a statement. "Giadzy is an incredible example of a lifestyle platform from a well-known television personality successfully broadening her impact across platforms, and we are looking forward to helping her continue to create new opportunities on digital and beyond."

DBA also has signed three digital-native food influencer brands:

Food Heaven, the vlog and podcast from registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones.

The Defined Dish, the Whole 30 and Paleo recipe developer from Dallas-based Alex Snodgrass.

The Modern Proper, the meal planner and recipe blog from Pacific Northwest moms Holly Erickson and Natalie Mortimer.

"Giadzy, as well as this dynamic group of talent, represent an incredible shift in how social platforms are changing the food industry, which is why we are heavily invested in this vertical," Penchansky continued. "We are excited to welcome them all to our roster to help them connect with their audiences, grow their careers and work with brand partners."

Fourward and upward

Fourward, the management, production and advisory/investment company founded by ROAR co-founder Will Ward last year, has promoted two employees in the Los Angeles office:

Christopher Burbidge Is now head of talent, leading a division whose clients include Cobie Smulders, Jacob Elordi, Alice Braga, Aisha Tyler, Luke Bracey and all three Hemsworths. He previously worked at both WMA and WME before joining Ward at ROAR in 2010. "Since working with Ed Limato, I have not come across a company that appreciates the development of actors in the way Fourward does," Burbidge said in a statement. "I could not be more honored than to be given the chance to help Will build Fourward into a company that supports its clients and builds their careers."

Brooke Blann is now a manager in the music division. She also has followed Ward to Fourward, where she has serviced clients including Elliphant, Abby Anderson and Emma Zander and works closely with her music colleagues in both L.A. and Nashville.

"I am excited for Chris to run the day-to-day operations of the talent division at Fourward. He is a gifted and experienced manager with outstanding intuition and leadership skills," Ward, to whom both Burbidge and Blann will directly report, said in a statement. "Brooke's incredible ear and impressive tenacity won me and our clients over; I look forward to watching her grow as a music manager and continuing to bring her innate understanding of music to the division."

In tune

WME has signed Marshmello. The multiplatinum DJ and music producer's Bastille collaboration "Happier" has remained at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronics Songs chart for a record 43 weeks and also ranked as Nielsen Music's most streamed and biggest-selling dance/electronic track on the mid-year 2019 charts. His Fortnite Extended Set is Nielsen Music's most popular dance/electronic album during the same span, and he recently played the title's first-ever in-game concert, where 10 million players tuned in concurrently. The extended set debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music and stayed there for 17 straight weeks. The No. Billboard Dance Artist is one of Spotify's top 10 artists globally, with 45 million listeners and more than 10 billion streams, and the No. 4 most subscribed artist channel on YouTube, where his 37 million subscribers tune into content such as Cooking With Marshmello. He recently announced a record-breaking $60 million, two-year Vegas residency and partnered with Stuffed Puffs to sell 1 million bags of chocolate-filled marshmallows at Walmart in less than 24 hours. Marshmello continues to be represented by agent Obi Asika-Iweka at Echo Location Talent for Europe and managed by The Shalizi Group founder and CEO Moe Shalizi.

ICM Partners has signed Hot Chelle Rae worldwide in all areas. The band, which had two multiplatinum singles in 2011 in "Tonight Tonight" and "I Like It Like That," has recently reunited as a trio (lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Ryan Follesé, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Nash Overstreet, drummer Jamie Follesé) in the studio and is planning an international tour. Hot Chelle Rae continues to be managed by Jared Rosenberg and Robert Roig of Rosenberg Management.

Eisner Expands

Los Angeles-based law firm Eisner LLP has expanded in New York through a merger with boutique entertainment law firm Tavel & Shulman PC, whose founders Andy Tavel and Dan Shulman will come aboard as partners. Also joining as a partner at Eisner is Gray Krauss founding partner Evan Krauss.

Eisner launched its New York office last year with former Blank Rome partners Leslie Corwin and Simon Miller, and added to it last month with Greenspoon Marder television and film group head Kerry Smith, who joined as a partner alongside Darien Schwartz as an associate.

Others on the dotted line

National Talent has signed:

Producer Darrell Fetty (History's Hatfields & McCoys and Texas Rising).

Producer Coleman Luck III (Six: The Mark Unleashed, JAG).

Writer and producer Coleman Luck (CBS' The Equalizer, The Burning Zone, M.A.N.T.I.S., Gabriel's Fire).

Status PR has signed young actor Cooper Jack Rubin, who recurs on On Becoming a God in Central Florida, the Kirsten Dunst-starring dark comedy that began development at AMC, became a YouTube original and will premiere Aug. 25 on Showtime.

