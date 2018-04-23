Rep Sheet Roundup: Endeavor's Courtney Braun Named Head of Legal Affairs

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

It's time

Endeavor has named Courtney Braun head of legal affairs for its representation businesses, which include WME, IMG Models, The Wall Group, Art & Commerce and Dixon Talent. Braun has been with the company for eight years and this past winter co-chaired its client advisory committee, which was formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement to set guidelines for assessing misconduct by clients and the company's response. Last year she also helped form Endeavor's government relations practice and advised on the creation of its PAC, Endeavor Action. Braun will work alongside Tom McGuire, who will continue to lead business affairs. She previously worked in business and legal affairs at Sony Pictures and began her career as an associate at Skadden Arps in New York.

IMG also has been appointed by Fiat Chrysler Automotive U.S. to serve as the exclusive global licensing representative for its brands Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler. The multi-year deal will see the agency manage and expand the brands' existing licensed product lines, with a focus on growing business in department, specialty and online stores. Licensing categories include apparel, accessories, gaming, outdoor gear and equipment, toys and experiences. "All four of these brands undoubtedly share rich heritage, global popularity and best-in-class expertise," IMG president of licensing Bruno Maglione said in a statement. "Each brand has its own unique identity and characteristics, which we look forward to extending into a diverse range of quality products across multiple new categories and markets."

Agent influx

UTA has hired music agent Sarah Casey, who brings a roster of pop and indie artists who include Dagny, All Tvvins, Beoga, All Our Exes Live in Texas, Moncrieff, M.I.L.K. and Talos. Casey has spent the past five years as an agent at the Leighton-Pope Organisation and prior to that handled talent for the 2012 opening and closing ceremonies for London's Olympics and Paralympics. She also previously booked the Pigalle Club and London Feis for Fleadh Festival. "Sarah Casey is the perfect addition to UTA at a time when our London office is seeing consistent growth and reach around the world," global head of touring Neil Warnock said in a statement. "She has a very diverse roster of artists and will no doubt be an asset to the team."

UTA also has promoted 20 assistants to coordinator and eight coordinators to agent:

Kellen Alberstone in alternative television

Brett Duchon in licensing, branding and endorsements

Sarah Kowaney in licensing, branding and endorsements

Max Karpen in speakers

Jessica Preciado in marketing

Sarah Schoch in music brand partnerships

Miae Shin in news and broadcast

Stephanie Smith in UTA IQ

Alberstone, Duchon, Preciado, Schoch and Kowaney began their careers in the UTA mailroom as part of the agent trainee program. Kowaney is the first person to become an agent after starting in UTA's University High Mentorship Program, which provides grants, scholarships and internships to underrepresented students in Los Angeles. Her relationship with UTA began in 2006 when, as a University High student, she was paired with a mentor at the agency. She went from the mailroom to assistant to UTA's first-ever voiceover coordinator and is today a mentor herself in the agency's University High program.

Others on the dotted line

Singaporean actress Kheng Hua Tan has signed with L.A.-based Mayhem Entertainment PR. She'll be in the U.S. to promote Warner Bros.' highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians, in which she plays Kerry Chu, the mother of protagonist Rachel (Constance Wu). Tan was previously best known to Western audiences as the empress dowager on Netflix's Marco Polo. She continues to be represented by Singapore's Fly Entertainment.

Status PR has signed Cozi Zuehlsdorff, who stars as the daughter at the center of the Disney Channel's upcoming musical Freaky Friday adaptation. The actress and musician made her acting debut opposite Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman in Warner Bros.' Dolphin Tale in 2011 and returned for its 2014 sequel. She also has been featured alongside Willie Nelson in the studio's Pure Country Pure Heart and appeared on the Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie and K.C. Undercover as well as Disney XD's Mighty Med. As an artist, the trained classical pianist wrote Dolphin Tale 2's end credits song "Brave Souls" and sang on the Disney Channel's Sofia the First and Amazon's The Last Tycoon. She also has written or been featured as a performer on EDM singles whose streams total nearly 100 million.

DDA Talent has signed:

Cinematographer Bill Pope (Baby Driver) for commercials

Production designer Eve McCarney (The Ballad of Lefty Brown)

Elsewhere in Rep World:

Michael Nyman Exiting PMK*BNC to Launch New Investment Venture

UTA Acquires Circle Talent Agency

Veteran Sports Agent Jay Danzi Joins WME