Rep Sheet Roundup: Ginuwine Signs With Buchwald

The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

“Pony” up

Ginuwine has signed with Buchwald. The R&B artist, whose 1996 single “Pony” hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Magic Mike, has three platinum albums (The Bachelor, 100% Ginuwine, The Life) and is currently working on new material to be released this year. The former Swing Mob member, who recently launched merchandise line Same Ol’ G, stars in Your Husband

Is Cheating on Us, which premiered June 10 on Bravo. Earlier this year he was part of the cast of the most recent season of the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother. His other credits include a cameo on Parks and Recreation and acting roles in Moesha and Martial Law.

Do it for the Margravine

YouTubers Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee have launched talent management company Margravine with IMG as a strategic partner. Sugg and Lee, who will serve as the London-based firm’s directors and have a combined global digital reach of more than 40 million, will draw on their experience to service native digital talent.

Said Sugg and Lee in a joint statement, “We have been working in the digital space for over eight years now and can’t wait to combine our experience and skill with the strategic guidance of IMG to offer a new management service and bring about a new era of digital talent.”

Abrams announcements

Abrams has hired Alexis E. Cooper as director/head of human resources and promoted Ryan Abelman to head the agency’s bicoastal legal department.

Cooper, who most recently oversaw seven Chernin Group companies, will report directly to CFO Brian Cho in Los Angeles and co-COOs Neal Altman and Robert Attermann in New York. She will work with Abelman, who joined Abrams two years ago as contract administrator and was promoted six months later to in-house counsel.

“Alexis’ breadth of experience will ensure that the agency provides our staff on both coasts the tools needed for continued success in a vibrant culture while fostering achievement for long-term growth,” founder and CEO Harry Abrams said in a statement, adding, “Ryan has been a tremendous asset to the company and the legal expertise he brings spans all aspects of the company and the growth we are experiencing.”

Also on the dotted line

Purple Entertainment publicist Anna Meacham has launched her own talent and brand publicity agency, Huxley, with a founding roster that includes Zayn Malik, Frank Ocean, Grimes, Bjork, Die Antwoord and Adwoa Aboah.

Amanda Payton, who will star alongside Kristin Chenoweth in season two of NBC’s legal comedy Trial & Error, has signed with Portrait PR. She continues to be represented by SMS Talent and Holly Shelton Management.

CAA CIO Eric Iverson has rejoined the board of Entertainment ID Registry, having previously served when he was working at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “I look forward to returning to EIDR to help them address the opportunities and challenges ahead,” Iverson said in a statement. “Around the industry, I get the chance to talk with senior executives daily about the potential for positive structural improvements in M&E. The respect for what EIDR has created, at nearly 2 million unique content IDs, and more than 3 million alternate IDs, is universal. EIDR is clearly becoming an important part of the data ecosystem. Obviously, the performance of the films and television shows in which our clients participate is significant, and we look forward to helping add value to EIDR’s emergence as a better way to measure that performance on digital distribution platforms.”

Comedy director Benjamin Flaherty has signed with New York-based production company Washington Square Films for U.S. commercial representation. His PFLAG PSA “Nobody’s Memories” won a Cannes Silver Lion in 2015 and a year later his Meredith’s Miracles PSA “Keep Farts Funny” won a Bronze. He also has helmed ads for BMW, Zac Posen, KFC, Michelob, Kmart, Mini Humana, Verisign and WWE.

