Rep Sheet Roundup: 'Good Boys' Breakout Keith L. Williams Signs With Management 360

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

'Good' move

Good Boys star Keith L. Williams has signed with Management 360. In THR's review of the Universal comedy, which opened at No. 1 last weekend with $21 million, critic John DeFore singled out the 12-year-old actor as "sitting on a powder keg of comic potential" and credited him with giving "the film's most engaging performance." He also recurred on Fox's The Last Man on Earth as Jasper, a kid in a Yoda costume found hiding in the woods. Williams continues to be represented by Coast to Coast.

Screen expansions

Fullscreen has signed four new clients:

Mango Street, the husband-and-wife photography and filmmaking duo whose YouTube channel of short films and tutorials has almost 890,000 subscribers and 37 million views. In May, Daniel and Rachel, who have partnered with brands including Google, Samsung, Canon, LG, Adobe, Audible, Intel and Squarespace, launched a merchandise line.

Tee Kissen, a 24-year-old Fashion Nova ambassador who has appeared on MTV's Wild N' Out. The 24-year-old attracted more than 1 million followers within the first six months of launching her Instagram account (it has since grown to more than 1.5 million followers), and she has partnered with brands including CoverGirl, Finish Line, Google, Honda and Adidas as well as appeared in music videos for Tyga, Tyler the Creator and T.I.

Lauren Esposito, a Los Angeles-based Australian actress whose credits include The Conjuring 2, The Five: Earth and the Australian series Love Child.

Harry Raftus, an 18-year-old college student who has collaborated with Bumble.

Others on the dotted line

Publicity firm ZTPR, which has locations in Los Angeles and Canada, is opening a third office in Nashville next month. The company is also expanding into music, athletics and startups/product innovation.

Classic Brit-rock band Squeeze has signed with Chrome PR for the U.S. leg of its Squeeze Songbook 2019 tour, which runs through Sept. 22.

MDM Media has signed:

Madison Jaye, who has hosted such guests as Michelle Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Amada La Negra and Remy Ma on her eponymous spiritual-themed iHeartRadio podcast.

Ricco Barrino, an R&B artist who has collaborated with T.I., B.o.B., Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Petey Pablo and his sister Fantasia. His singles include "California," featuring Young Dolph and T.I., and "Baby."

LoLa Monroe (Fershgenet Melaku), who has appeared in music videos for Kanye West and Trey Songz and as an artist collaborated with Azealia Banks, Wiz Khalifa, Vybez Kartel, Cassie, Juicy J, Kid Ink and Trina. Her tracks include "Dark Red Lipstick," "Band Up" and "Overtime."

Garden of Surgery, a New York-based band that fuses rock, R&B and soul. The band appeared in the fifth-season finale of HBO's Girls and its single "Crash Into You" was released Aug. 16.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

