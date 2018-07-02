Rep Sheet Roundup: ICM Partners Signs U.K. Band, You Me At Six

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

I don't know why there's only five of them

English rockers You Me At Six have signed with ICM Partners for North America. Since their 2004 launch, vocalist Josh Franceschi, guitarists Max Helyer and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes and drummer Dan Flint have amassed four U.K. gold records, including No. 1 album Cavalier Youth, 15 straight BBC Radio One A-list singles, a No. 1 rock song in the U.K. and Australia. Its track "Room to Breathe" also reached the top 5 in North American rock radio. The band headlined the NME/Radio 1 stage at both Reading and Leeds, sold tens of thousands of tickets last year and has sold out multiple headline tours in the U.S.

"You Me At Six is an extremely talented group and highly sought-after band to sign," agent Mike Hayes, who will lead the band's ICM team, said in a statement. "This has been an extremely competitive pursuit between all the agencies and we're very pleased that they'd decided to make ICM their North American home. We have a bright future planned for them."

The band recently released double A-side "Fast Forward" and "3AM" in advance of its upcoming sixth studio album VI, out Oct. 5, and after performing at U.K. and other European festivals this summer will begin a headline tour to support the new album.

Hipsters moving on

Former Pitchfork president Chris Kaskie and creative director Mike Renaud have formed Chicago-based creative studio Varyer. The move comes a year after the duo left Pitchfork Media, where they had spent 14 years helping build the indie music publication into a trusted music brand that includes festivals in Chicago and Paris.

"In creating Varyer, it was essential that we forge our own path, one that directly follows our own passions," Kaskie said in a statement. "We are and always have been artists ourselves and want to influence culture in Chicago and beyond by working with meaningful individuals, brands and organizations, sharing our unique point of view."

The duo, who will serve as co-CEOs, are proud of their Windy City ties. The Chicago Blackhawks already have signed with Varyer as their agency of record, and native son Danny Wirtz, whose family owns the team, is a partner in Varyer. Later this year, the company will partner with Asrai Garden to open a hybrid studio and retail store in the Ace Hotel Chicago. Varyer already operates the florist/jewelry store/apothecary's flagship location in Wicker Park.

"The concept of variety is what informs our namesake, and working with good people is our goal," Renaud said in a statement. "Our experiences, both individual and shared, have always been tethered to a range of brands with specific voices, led first and foremost by instinct over data."

Others on the dotted line

CESD Talent Agency has promoted agent Erin Grush to vp theatrical department in New York.

Luber Roklin has signed Al Coronel, who recurred on TNT's The Last Ship and whose recent credits include Logan, FOX's Lucifer and USA's Shooter. He continues to be represented by Angel City Talent.

Dancer and actress Marissa Heart has signed with Karli Doumanis Management. She currently is competing with Marissa & the Heartbreakers, for which she also serves as lead choreographer, on this season of NBC's World of Dance. Her other credits include the network's Hairspray Live! and 2015 indie dance feature Breaking Through. Heart continues to be represented by Abrams.

Bicoastal production studio Humble has signed director Natalia Leite, whose rape revenge drama M.F.A. premiered at SXSW last year. With fellow filmmaker Alexandra Roxo she also created the Vice docuseries Every Woman, whose first episode, "Life as a Truck-Stop Stripper," generated plenty of views as well as controversy. Leite has directed projects for Vans' Off the Wall brand and Conde Nast's Queeroes short film series.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

