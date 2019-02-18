Rep Sheet Roundup: Innovative Signs Jeremy Davies, Eion Bailey

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Veterans

Innovative has signed:

Jeremy Davies, who won a guest-acting Emmy for playing Dickie Bennett on FX's Justified and most recently was seen as the big bad on The CW's three-part Elseworlds crossover in December. His other notable credits include ABC's Lost (where he was series regular Daniel Faraday), Starz's American Gods, Showtime's Twin Peaks and CBS' Helter Skelter on television as well as Saving Private Ryan, Spanking the Monkey and Solaris in film.

Eion Bailey, whose first significant role was Private David Webster in HBO's acclaimed 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers. His other credits include ABC's Once Upon a Time,The CW's All American, Amazon's The Last Tycoon and Showtime's Ray Donovan.

Playing zone

CAA Sports has restructured its NBA division.

Aaron Mintz and Austin Brown have been named co-heads alongside Leon Rose and Steven Heumann. Los Angeles-based Mintz, who negotiated Paul George's four-year, $137 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder last July, is No. 6 on USA Today's HoopsHype ranking of all NBA agents. He became an NBA Certified Player Agent in 2004 and joined CAA Sports in 2012 from Priority Sports Entertainment, where he was president of NBA Representation. Chicago-based Brown's 19 players are making a collective $114.3 million in the 2018-19 season, landing the agent the No. 9 spot on HoopsHype's list.

CAA Sports also has signed a long-term contract extension with veteran player agent Ty Sullivan.

Lisa Joseph-Metelus, Jessica Holtz and Lloyd Frischer have been named co-heads of client management, handling the players' business opportunities off the court. Miami-based Joseph-Metelus joined CAA Sports in 2009 and last year was named one of Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports. New York-based Holtz joined CAA Sports in 2014 and last year was named to Sports Business Journal's Game Changers list of women. And Frischer joined CAA Sports in 2010 and will be on SBJ's Forty Under 40 list in April.

Attention, NashVegas high rollers

Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of investment management firm AllianceBernstein, has opened a private client office in Nashville to be headed by managing director Adam Sansiveri.

"The vibrant culture and business identities of Nashville embody the types of people we represent at Bernstein," Sansiveri said in a statement. "I am excited to get to work with and provide solutions for the amazing people in this town. Bernstein has always attracted the best and most innovative talent, making Nashville — which does the same — a perfect fit for the future of our business."

Sansiveri, who actually was born in the Music City, joined Bernstein in 2011 and currently heads its Sports, Media and Entertainment Group. Before that, he was a Broadway producer and co-founded a digital design company for the entertainment industry.

"Opening a new private wealth office in Nashville allows us to get closer to the high net worth families we serve in middle Tennessee from our other offices in the Midwest and southwest, and those we hope to serve in the future," private wealth management head David Barnard said in a statement. "Adam is the natural choice to lead this initiative and oversee our expansion into this market. He brings an extraordinary record of success working with entrepreneurs, multigenerational families and has a background that includes deep professional and personal ties to the sports and entertainment communities that are well represented in Nashville."

The Nashville office, Bernstein's 20th, is expected to open in the second quarter of the year at One Nashville Place, one block away from AllianceBernstein's eventual corporate headquarters at Fifth and Broadway.

Others on the dotted line

Alex Kis, who plays the child version of Rebel Wilson's protagonist in New Line's new Isn't It Romantic, has signed with agent Mallory Tucker at CESD and manager Karli Doumanis at Karli Doumanis Management. The 11-year-old actress continues to be represented by Sonya Marturano at Australia's Random Management.

PR firm E2W Collective has signed musician Julian Lennon, the son of John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia Lillian Lennon.

Company X/SpectreVision, the production company co-founded by Elijah Wood, has acquired Los Angeles-based experiential marketing agency Lucey Stepp.

Los Angeles-, New York- and Sydney-based production company Interrogate has signed married directorial duo Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine, who won a Sundance directing award for 2007 documentary War Dance, an Oscar for 2012 documentary short Inocente and an Emmy for HBO's 2013 documentary feature Life According to Sam.

Tool of North America has signed:

In its live-action division, Alex Richanbach, who directed Lyft's "Undercover Lyft" campaign and recently helmed Netflix feature Ibiza

In its innovation division, Daita Manabe, whose campaigns include Nike's Free Run+ and Honda's Sound of Honda/Aryton Senna 1989

Elsewhere in Rep World:

ICM Partners Drops Celine Dion as Client for Not Paying Commission

Ex-Tribune Chair Justin Dearborn Joins ICM Partners as COO

UTA Signs Blind USC Football Player Jake Olson

WME Adds Digital Agents Alexandra Devlin and Bari Rosen