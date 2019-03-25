Rep Sheet Roundup: Jason Patric Signs With Abrams

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

Found boy

Jason Patric has signed with Abrams. He was previously with APA.

The Lost Boys star's recent credits include 2017 war film The Yellow Birds and season two of Fox's Wayward Pines. He is now shooting Peter Facinelli's indie action thriller Hour of Lead, also starring Anne Heche and Thomas Jane.

Patric has starred in films including After Dark My Sweet, Geronimo: An American Legend, The Journey of August King, Sleepers, Narc, The Alamo, Downloading Nancy, Expired, My Sister's Keeper and The Losers, and through his banner Fleece he produced 1998's ensemble dramedy Your Friends & Neighbors.

On Broadway, Patric starred in the 2003 revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Brick and in Gregory Mosher's 2011 revival of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning play That Championship Season, written by Patric's father, Jason Miller. He also has appeared in stage productions of Bash, Beirut, Out of Gas on Lover's Leap, The Tempest, Henry V and Love's Labor Lost.

"Jason is an extraordinary actor on screen and stage," Abrams partners Robert Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold said in a joint statement. "We look forward to his joining the agency and working with him on projects that are important to him in all mediums of entertainment."

Patric continues to be represented by Bloom Hergott.

Comedian accepted

PR firm Kovert Creative has signed Australian comedian Celeste Barber, whose #celestechallengeaccepted photo series parodying celebrity portraits has generated 5.6 million followers on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, new podcast subscription service Luminary included her among Glenn Close, Hannibal Buress, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and other talents who are part of its launch slate, and on May 21 Amazon Publishing will release her first (and, in her words, last) book, Challenge Accepted!: 253 Steps to Becoming an Anti-It Girl.

Kovert also has signed actress Ally Maki, a regular on the TBS comedy Wrecked who will voice tiny figurine Giggle McDimples in Toy Story 4.

Others on the dotted line

Katz PR has signed Kristina Ho, who plays cadet and receptionist Betty Burke on Nickelodeon's new Power Rangers Beast Morphers live-action series. She continues to be represented by 90210 Talent Agency and Epic Talent Management.

Global production company Partizan has signed Jonathan Klein, who was previously at O Positive. He directed Pepsi's "Uncle Drew" web series, which won the Cannes Lion and inspired last summer's Lionsgate feature helmed by Charles Stone III.

Los Angeles-, New York- and Sydney-based production company Interrogate has signed Jeff and Michael Zimbalist for commercial representation in the U.S. and Australia.

