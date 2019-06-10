Rep Sheet Roundup: Mark McGrath and Sugar Ray Sign With APA

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

You know they want to do it again

APA has signed Sugar Ray for worldwide touring representation, and frontman Mark McGrath in all areas. The band ruled the airwaves in the late '90s, starting with 1997 breakout single "Fly" and then a slew of hits on their 1999 triple-platinum album 14:59 — "Someday," "Falls Apart" and "Every Morning," which hit No. 1 on the Top 40 chart.

As the face of the band, McGrath was featured in many magazines, including being named "Sexiest Rocker" in People's 1998 Sexiest Man Alive issue. He went on to become an Extra host and most recently a finalist on CBS' Celebrity Big Brother, among other television and film appearances, and he currently hosts Mark McGrath's 120 on SiriusXM.

Sugar Ray and McGrath continue to be managed by Chip Quigley at Kingdom Entertainment.

APA also has signed Mark McKinney, who stars as manager Glenn on NBC's Superstore. As a core member of iconic Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall, he's been nominated for three Emmys and four Geminis for writing and performing, then crossed the border to spend three seasons as a Saturday Night Live player and writer. His many Canadian accolades include Gemini Awards for acting in and co-writing Slings & Arrows and, for Less Than Kind, both WGC's Showrunner of the Year and the Canadian Comedy Award for best directing. McKinney continues to be managed by Perry Zimel of OAZ in Canada.

Hello

WME has hired Lucy Dickins from International Talent Booking to lead its U.K. music division. The move comes with clients Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME will now represent worldwide, and Hot Chip, Bryan Ferry, Rex Orange County, Jamie T and Jack Penate are expected to join as well. In addition, ITB agents James Simmons and Chris Payne also are joining WME.

Dickins' music pedigree dates back to her grandfather Percy Dickins, who founded NME, and her father, Barry Dickins, who founded ITB in 1978 with a roster that included Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Her uncle Rob Dickins was chairman of Warner Music UK, and her brother manages Adele.

"Growing up in this business, I've been lucky to learn from the best, but now is the time for me to take the next step in my career," Dickins said in a statement. "The opportunity to join WME was hugely exciting, and I'm confident that this relationship can grow into something special."

"Lucy is a star player, and the perfect addition to our team," WME head of music Marc Geiger said in a statement. "There's no one else who possesses Lucy's combination of pedigree, taste and respect in our industry. After being in business with her family for so many years, we feel fortunate that she decided to join WME, and we look forward to bringing her perspective to our clients and colleagues."

Adding agents

Buchwald's Sheree Cohen and Saraphina Monaco have joined Abrams' Los Angeles talent division as partner and agent, respectively. Cohen, a 20-year veteran, was senior vp talent at Buchwald and before that spent 11 years at Kohner. Monaco focused on comedy and television during her three years at Buchwald and before that was head of Prestige's youth department after beginning her career at Aquila/Wood Casting. "Sheree and Saraphina bring to the table a combined 30 years of experience working across multiple facets of the entertainment industry, which will further help us serve our clients," Abrams president and COO Brian Cho said in a statement. "Their deep knowledge of the ever-changing landscape makes them valuable assets and an integral part of the Abrams Artists Agency Talent Division."

Paradigm has promoted Daisy Hoffman and Jon Lampkin to music agents in the New York office. Northwestern alumna Hoffman, who went from CAA intern to AM Only assistant and booking coordinator to Windish coordinator, represents electronic artists including Walker & Royce, Will Clarke, Medasin, Gryffin and Party Favor. Lampkin, who began as an Active Management marketing intern and then AM Only assistant, represents electronic artists including Whethan, Getter, Yultron, Melvv, Diablo and Perto; live artists including Oliver Tree and Roy Blair; and branded properties including Brownies & Lemonade. "Daisy and Jon are unyielding advocates for our artists and their work," Paradigm head of global music Marty Diamond said in a statement. "We're proud to see them take this big step in their careers, and we look forward to their many future contributions."

Rise up

Former Netflix publicity executive Lindsay Colker has launched Los Angeles-based full-service PR and consulting boutique Elevate, which will specialize in entertainment, technology and lifestyle.

Colker joined Netflix in 2012 and was responsible for original series including Orange Is the New Black, Stranger Things and The Crown, and also was part of the team that helped the company grow worldwide. Before that, she spent seven years at Sony Pictures Television, where she worked on programs including The Dr. Oz Show, The King of Queens, Justified, Damages and Community.

"Over the past twenty years, I have had the good fortune of working with and learning from the best in the business," Colker said in a statement. "Most recently having been part of the publicity team taking Netflix from distributor to creator of content, and witnessing the changes transpiring in the entertainment ecosystem today, I couldn't be more thrilled about this new chapter and the opportunity to bring my experience and strategic partnership to today's creative community."

Shushu means BTS

Across the Board Talent Agency founder Guy Kochlani has launched talent management and production company Shushu Entertainment, named after the Hebrew slang for "doing something quietly behind the scenes." The L.A.-based company is launching with a roster that includes Pepe Rapazote (Netflix's Narcos, USA's Queen of the South), Weston Cage Coppola (CBS' NCIS: LA), Inbal Amirav (Amazon's Transparent), Jeff Berg (CBS' NCIS), Debra Cardona (ABC's Scandal, The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Paul Salvatoriello (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Amber Ardolino (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, Chicago) and Ido Mosseri (You Don't Mess With the Zohan).

"Everything we do at Shushu is tailored to developing content with purpose," says Kochlani, whose U.S.- and Israel-based boutique boutique ATB will continue under new management. "My vision of having the transparent ability to greenlight emerging projects and infuse them with life is what drove my move from agency to management and production. I am beyond excited for what the future holds, and my passion for working with both domestic and international talent is at the heart of Shushu's identity."

Others on the dotted line

CAA Sports has signed Duke phenom and prospective No. 1 NBA Draft pick Zion Williamson.

PMK*BNC publicist Brooks Butterfield has moved to The Lede Company.

Four-time James Beard Award-winning culinary personality and chef Andrew Zimmern has signed with chef representation, advisory and consultancy firm Two Twelve Management to work with his production company Passport Hospitality and Intuitive Content. Two Twelve was founded in 2004 by president Scott Feldman and was acquired by Blue Equity in 2017. Said Zimmern in a statement, "Scott is a longtime friend and confidant, and we firmly believe that adding Two Twelve to our team will positively impact our business in new and innovative ways."

Former Tool of North America live-action executive producers Preston Garrett and Brad Johns have launched boutique live-action production company Rakish along with Christopher Robin and World War Z director Marc Forster, who will be represented by the new company for commercials in the U.S.

Management and production company Emagine Content has signed Matt Angel, who portrayed a young George Lucas on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow and also has appeared on NBC's Grimm and CBS' CSI. He also co-wrote and co-directed the 2018 Netflix horror film The Open House, starring Dylan Minnette. He continues to be represented by CTA and Myman Greenspan, and on the literary side by UTA and Good Fear Content.

Newman-Thomas Management has signed Jennifer Elise Cox, best known for playing middle daughter Jan in The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel.

The Lee Agency has signed:

Sandra Delgado, who wrote and stars in the play La Havana Madrid, which was first staged in 2017 by Teatro Vista at Steppenwolf Theater Company and currently is playing at the Den Theater in Chicago

Alexander Mulzac, who has a major arc in executive producer Will Packer's upcoming Robin Givens-starring drama Ambitions, which premieres June 18 on OWN

Carter Media Group has hired its third employee, talent manager Lauren Elias. After starting her career in MTV's talent and casting department, she launched the digital talent team at Viacom Velocity (where she cast and helped package the Webby-winning branded content pilot Lit) and most recently led influencer partnerships and strategy at Ketchum for one of its largest clients, Pernod Ricard.

Creative advertising and entertainment marketing agency Wild Card (Bohemian Rhapsody, Vice, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, BlacKkKlansman, Bird Box) has hired P.J. Nachman as chief financial officer, Ramiro Medina as chief talent officer and Danixa Diaz as vp business development.

Buffalo 8 Marketing has signed producer Tanya Bershadsky, CEO of the influencer marketing firm Casting Influence.

Los Angeles-, New York- and Sydney-based production company Interrogate has signed director Samir Mallal.

Venice Beach-based production company Rodeo Show has signed director Todd Heyman for U.S. commercial representation.

