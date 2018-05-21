Rep Sheet Roundup: Mayim Bialik Signs With Icon PR

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Another big pop-culture wedding

Mayim Bialik has signed with Icon PR. Her Big Bang Theory character, Amy, wed Jim Parson’s Sheldon in the hit CBS sitcom’s 11th-season finale May 10.

One guy named Mo

Actor Mo McRae has signed with Anonymous Content. He will soon be seen both on the big screen in Universal/Blumhouse’s The First Purge and on the small screen on season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies. McRae previously worked with Reese Witherspoon in Wild, and he was a series regular on Fox’s Pitch and TNT’s Murder in the First. He recurred on Fox’s Empire, Showtime’s Ray Donovan and FX’s Sons of Anarchy, and his other credits include HBO’s All the Way and Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse. McRae continues to be represented by CAA.

Call him Big Poppa

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. star Wavyy Jonez has signed with Abrams in all areas. The newcomer was chosen from an open casting call to portray slain rap icon Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace in the USA drama. In addition to continuing his work in film and on television, Abrams will help the Long Island native explore opportunities in commercials, digital content and endorsements. Jonez continues to be represented by manager Olivia Reed at First Access Entertainment.

Gilded GLOW

Actress, comedian and singer-songwriter Jackie Tohn has signed with Artists First for management. After appearing in 10 episodes of Netflix’s GLOW as Melrose, Tohn was promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season. She also portrayed the legendary Gilda Radner for the streamer’s National Lampoon biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture in January. Tohn, who continues to tour as both comic and musician, also has appeared in CHIPS, Bad Roomies, Sisters, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Good Place, Rules of Engagement, House of Lies and Castle. She continues to be represented by CAA and attorney Derek Kroeger of Myman Greenspan.

Brothers in film

Sibling filmmakers David and Alex Pastor have signed with Verve. In addition to creating the Syfy drama Incorporated, they wrote the Ben Kingsley- and Ryan Reynolds-starring Self/Less, directed by Tarsem Singh, and both wrote and directed Paramount Vantage’s Carriers and Wild Bunch’s The Last Days.

Ex-Billionaires

Contemporary music agents Andrew Colvin and Adam Voith have left Billions for WME, bringing with them a roster that includes Bon Iver, Dawes, Brett Dennen, Robert Ellis, Jason Isbell, Lucero, Kevin Morby, Mumford & Sons, Erin Rae, The Staves, Justin Townes Earle and Vampire Weekend.

The duo are the latest to join WME’s growing contemporary music unit in Nashville, a move that began with the hiring of Scott Clayton from CAA in November to co-lead the regional office and also head the rock division agency-wide.

Under new management

Management/production company The Rosenzweig Group has signed:

Troy Gentile, who plays Barry on ABC’s The Goldbergs. He continues to be represented by attorney Lawrence Kopeikin at Morris Yorn.

Emmy winner Glynn Turman, who recently recurred as Nate Lahey Sr. on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder and previously recurred on Showtime’s House of Lies as the father of Don Cheadle’s character. Glynn continues to be represented by SMS Talent.

Jack Ettlinger, who was Light Turner’s first victim in Netflix’s Death Note. He continues to be represented by Canada’s Characters Talent.

Taking action

Advertising industry veterans Yadira Harrison and Shannon Simpson Jones have launched marketing consultancy Verb. The company will focus on integrated and experiential campaigns, brand partnerships and proprietary platforms for clients including Amazon Web Services, Lyft, CRWN magazine and Nielsen, for which it will lead programs and events at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity next month. Harrison and Jones met four years ago at Civic Entertainment Group, where they worked on the company’s buzzy experiential programs for Airbnb.

“It wasn’t about leaving one agency to create another,” Jones said in a statement. “It was about offering brands a new type of partner. We use our industry knowledge and client service talents to build extensions of a brand’s in-house team, applying our expertise in proprietary platforms, partnerships and integrated campaigns to help brands excel to new heights.”

“We know the pain points facing brands and agencies today because we’ve been on both sides,” Harrison added in a statement. “We now know the right questions to ask and the best way to manage organizational politics. Verb will take action to create a more trusting and transparent relationship between agency and client. After all, we’re all working toward the same end goal and trying to improve a business.”

