Rep Sheet Roundup: MGMT Signs 'The Kindergarten Teacher' Director

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

Schooling the competition

The Kindergarten Teacher filmmaker Sara Colangelo has signed with MGMT Entertainment. In January she won the U.S. Dramatic Directing Award at Sundance for the drama starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, also an MGMT client. Netflix has picked up the U.S. and Canada rights to the film, a remake of an acclaimed Israeli movie of the same name. She continues to be repped by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit.

Scary talented

Young actress Joey King has signed with 42West for publicity. The Wish Upon star will next be seen in Screen Gems' Slender Man.

Be Kinder

Concert promoter Lenore Kinder has joined Paradigm as a music agent in its Nashville office. She's spent the past decade at AEG Presents, where she worked with artists like Imagine Dragons, Adele, Mumford & Sons, Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers and Kelsea Ballerini. Last month Kinder was named the Pollstar Awards' Rising Star, and in 2017 she received the ACM Award for Talent Buyer of the Year.

"I'm thrilled to start a new chapter of my career at Paradigm," Kinder said in a statement. "The last decade in the industry has prepped me to take my love for artist development to the next level. The office in Nashville has captured lightning in a bottle and I'm honored to join their team."

"We're ecstatic to have Lenore joining us," Paradigm's Nashville office head Jonathan Levine said in a statement. "In addition to being one of the most respected promoters in the business, with a knack for discovering and nurturing great talent, Lenore's energy and passion are boundless. So too is her commitment to quality and attention to detail. Without question Lenore will become an invaluable member of the innovative, laser-focused artist development team that defines Paradigm and our Nashville office."

Others on the dotted line

Portrait PR has signed Mouna Traore, who will be a series regular on upcoming legal drama In Contempt, which BET has ordered straight to series. She also recurs on AT&T's Condor and CBC's Murdoch Mysteries. Traore continues to be represented by Buchwald, Thruline and Canada's The Characters Talent Agency.

Icon PR has signed actor Maceo Smedley, who plays the young version of Tyrone (aka Cloak) in Freeform's upcoming Marvel drama Cloak & Dagger.

Brillstein has signed painter Kehinde Wiley for film, TV, unscripted and endorsement opportunities. The artist recently unveiled his official portrait of President Barack Obama for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

