Rep Sheet Roundup: Paradigm Hires Music Agents Ali Hedrick and Trey Many

To Be at Paradigm With Them

Paradigm has added music agents Ali Hedrick and Trey Many and their respective rosters. Both hail from boutique booking agency The Billions Corp., which saw the departures of Andrew Colvin and Adam Voith to WME’s Nashville office last month.

“I have considered Trey and Ali friends for many years,” agent Sam Hunt, a member of Paradigm’s music leadership team, said in a statement. “They bring tremendous leadership and integrity, an awesome roster of talent and a broad scope of capabilities.”

The Seattle-based Hedrick’s clients include Sufjan Stevens, Glen Hansard, Neko Case, Noname, The New Pornographers, Calexico, Rhye, Bill Callahan, Destroyer, Daniel Lanois, Thao & the Get Down Stay Down and The Swell Season. Her 22 years at Billions included serving as its festival coordinator.

Los Angeles-based Many began his career as a touring musician and launched Aero Booking in 1998, where he signed Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Beach House and Pedro the Lion. He merged his firm with Billions a decade later, adding clients that include Lord Huron, Perfume Genius and Spiritualized.

“Paradigm is hands-down the best cultural fit for our rosters, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the team,” Hedrick and Many said in a joint statement, praising the agency’s “ability to grow quickly while still retaining the highest standards in A&R, client services and artist development.”

Added the pair, “We also want to acknowledge [president] David Viecelli and everyone at The Billions Corporation, to whom we owe an endless debt of gratitude for their immense support in helping build our careers.”

Titular Pitchman

Veteran commercial agent Blair Taylor has left Commercial Talent Agency after 18 years to launch Taylor Talent Services. The founder and CEO has completed more than 6,500 bookings and cultivated a speciality in endorsement and infomercial opportunities for products including the Jack Lalanne Juicer, Wolfgang Puck’s Pressure Oven, Magic Bullet Juicer, Tempur-Pedic Mattress, Murad Skin Care and Jenny Craig. One of his first notable negotiations was turning former NFL player Isaiah Mustafa into Old Spice Body Wash’s “Man Your Man Can Smell Like” in the company’s memorable 2010 international campaign. He previously worked four years at Abrams and was an agent trainee there.

Taylor also placed plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon as co-host of syndicated talk show The Doctors, and since 2005 he has worked with InventHelp to co-produce "Pitch by the Pros” at the Electronic Retailing Association international conference, bringing together inventors and pitch persons.

Taylor Talent Services represents TV hosts, product experts, celebrities, broadcast reporters and other on-camera talent for product endorsements in television, digital, print and social media. “As consumer access to information increases, there is a heightened need for brand credibility,” Taylor says in a statement. “This responsibility falls onto trusted and respected product experts and spokespeople. The launch of Taylor Talent Services allows me to fully focus and concentrate on the expanding needs of advertisers, marketers and producers as they seek to further legitimize and elevate their products and services to the public.”

Let it Burns

Full-service celebrity marketing agency Burns Entertainment has hired Courtney Wortham as senior vp brand and agency partnerships.

Wortham, who will lead the firm’s New York expansion, was most recently partner at Cogent Entertainment Marketing, where she spent six years. There, she did marketing work for companies including Procter & Gamble, Target and Fossil Group, and also built an influencer marketing-focused team. Her 14 years in talent procurement includes serving as vp celebrity engagement at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications, and she began her career at Cohn & Wolfe Public Relations.

“We are ecstatic to add someone of Courtney’s experience and years of success to our company,” Burns president Doug Shabelman said in a statement. “Having an even greater presence in New York to serve our current client base as well as developing new opportunities is a key component of our growth strategy. We are excited at the prospects Courtney will bring to our outstanding service teams.”

Also on the dotted line

DDA has signed:

cinematographer Jayson Crothers (Chicago Fire)

editor Bryan Irving (How to Get Away with Murder)

cinematographer Frank Perl (The Boxer)

cinematographer Glynn Speeckaert (Marguerite)

Bicoastal production company Honor Society has signed Oscar-winning director Cynthia Wade for U.S. commercial representation. She was previously with Mod Op. Wade won an Academy Award in 2008 for her HBO documentary short Freeheld, and was nominated again in the same category for 2012’s Mondays at Racine. Her branded films include “Selfie” for Dove Real Beauty and “#EndMommyWars” for Similac, and she has shot ads for Kellogg’s, Unilever, Pfizer, Hershey and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Luber Roklin has signed actress Christiana Leucas (The Last Stand, TV One’s Miss Me This Christmas).

Rascal Talent has signed actor Miguel Sagaz (American Horror Story, Cherry Pop). He continues to be managed by BAC Talent.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

