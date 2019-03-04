Rep Sheet Roundup: Paradigm Signs ‘The Mountain Between Us’ Scribe J. Mills Goodloe

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Goodsign

Paradigm has signed screenwriter J. Mills Goodloe, who most recently penned Twentieth Century Fox’s Idris Elba-Kate Winslet starrer The Mountain Between Us. He was previously with ICM Partners. Goodloe’s other credits include MGM’s YA adaptation Everything, Everything, Lionsgate’s Blake Lively romantic fantasy drama The Age of Adaline and Relativity’s Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Best of Me.

Crash(land)ing

Abrams has signed Madeline Wise, currently recurring on HBO’s Crashing as Pete Holmes’ new love interest. Last year she earned critical praise in the Off-Off-Broadway play Cute Activist, with both The New York Times and the Village Voice comparing her to a young Allison Janney. “Madeline is a multifaceted talent who has incredible screen and stage presence,” Abrams partners Robert Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold said in a joint statement. “She is the type of client we know we will be able to work closely with in supporting her vision and aspirations for roles across many mediums of entertainment.” Wise continues to be managed by Matthew Lesher at Insight Management and Production.

Abrams also has signed YouTuber Andrea Russett, whose channel, which features such videos as “Online Shopping While High” and “Me Drunk VS Me High,” has more than 2.9 million subscribers. She also has appeared in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Awesomeness Films’ comedy feature Expelled and Sickhouse, which she also produced. Russett also hosted and produced Fullscreen talk show Apologies in Advance With Andrea Russett. “Andrea represents the growth of our digital department, and she is bringing a tremendous amount to audiences across multiple verticals of entertainment,” Atterman, Cho and Bold said in a joint statement. “We are confident that her career will expand not only in the digital space, but across the board.” Russett continues to be managed by Lisa Filipelli and Alex Rocca from Select Management Group.

Proud Spice

The Proud Family co-developer Doreen Spicer-Dannelly has signed with Buffalo 8 Management. After the African-American animated series’ four-year run on the Disney Channel, Spicer-Dannelly wrote Jump In!, which at the time set a new Disney Channel Original Movie premiere record with 8.2 million viewers. She also created and showran the tween comedy series The Wannabes, which aired on Starz Kids and Family in the U.S. and became a hit for HBO Family in Latin America. Most recently, she has written for Netflix animated series Motown Magic and published middle-grade novel Love Double Dutch via Random House. “It seems teen and tween audiences are screaming for feature films that speak directly to them and what they are experiencing today,” said Spicer-Dannelly, who is of African-American and Puerto-Rican descent, in a statement. “Stories from the iGen, multicultural and Open Sandwich generation, as I like to call them, are practically jumping off the shelves waiting for their exciting and interesting slice of life to be in the spotlight.”

A tactful announcement

Former Buchwald agents Tyler Allen and Cory Thompson have launched talent and literary representation firm tact. media, which also will focus on production, brand management, creative studio services and consultation.

The company has several clients who will be at SXSW, including Come As You Are star and co-producer Grant Rosenmeyer, What We Do in the Shadows actress Alexandra Henrikson and David Makes Man star Nick Creegan. Tact also represents Joe Chrest (Mike and Nancy's dad on Netflix’s Stranger Things), Sope Aluko (Black Panther, Venom), actor Chris Candy and visual effects artist-turned-director John J. Budion (Rockaway).

Allen began his career as an assistant in ICM’s theatrical division before becoming an agent at ESA. Thompson was previously a manager, leading Vanguard Management Group’s New York office. Said the pair in a joint statement, “tact’s core philosophy emphasizes the demand for progressive adaptability to anticipate, navigate, disrupt and ultimately lead in the evolving media landscape of the present and future.”

Others on the dotted line

National Talent LA has signed:

John Luke of A&E’s Storage Wars: New York

MMA fighter and stunt performer Roman Mitichyan, who next will be seen in John Wick: Chapter 3

Canadian actor Bernard Robichaud, best known as Cyrus in the Trailer Park Boys series and movies

Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin, who has signed with the agency as an actor

OMD has been named Global Media Agency of the Year by Adweek.

