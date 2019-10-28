Rep Sheet Roundup: Paradigm Signs 'Silicon Valley's' Chris Diamantopoulos

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

Funny fella

Paradigm has signed Chris Diamantopoulos, whom fans of HBO's Silicon Valley recognize as the Mark Cuban-like multi-billionaire investor Russ Hanneman. He currently voices the title character on Disney's Mickey Mouse, and the prolific actor's other recent credits include Amazon's The Dangerous Book For Boys, Pop's Let's Get Physical and Amazon's Good Girls Revolt. In 2017 he returned to Broadway as Dr. Pomatter opposite Sara Bareilles in Waitress. He continues to be repped by Untitled and Stone Genow.

Facebook-famous

WME and Margravine Management have signed LadBaby, the social media brand of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle. The couple has a worldwide audience of six million (including four million Facebook followers) and tops the platform's Fan Subscriptions service. Last year their Starship parody "We Built This City On Sausage Rolls" (whose proceeds went to the food bank charity The Trussell Trust) beat such artists including Ariana Grande and Ava Max for the top spot on the U.K.'s Christmas singles chart. WME and Margravine, which was launched last year by YouTube stars Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee with a strategic partnership with IMG, will work to build the family's platform across licensing, merchandise, literary, live and original content.

New spox

UTA has hired Annapurna's Ashley Momtaheni as director of corporate communications. As vice president of corporate communications at Annapurna, she worked on its critically acclaimed films including Booksmart, Sorry to Bother You, Vice and If Beale Street Could Talk. Prior to that, she helped manage publicity campaigns for Warner Brothers Entertainment Group movies including The Great Gatsby, Argo and Her and also serve as a producer at ABC's Good Morning America. Momtaheni is based in Los Angeles and focus on UTA's external communications, reporting to global chief communications officer Seth Oster and working alongside senior team members Lisa Stein and Adam Gross, who joined the agency from Disney/ABC earlier this year.

Right on track

ICM Partners has promoted three employees to agent, bringing its progress in its 5050by2020 gender-parity pledge to 46 percent women among agents:

Victoria Gutierrez in the concerts department. She joined the agency in 2014 as an assistant to contemporary music partner Dennis Ashley and was promoted to department coordinator in October 17. Gutierrez is a West Coast booker who has helped launch tours including Masego's Lady Lady, J.I.D's Catch Me If You Can and Ari Lennox's Shea Butter Baby.

Charlotte Lichtman in the international and independent film department. She joined the agency in 2015 as an assistant to agent Peter Trinh and was promoted to coordinator in 2017. Lichtman represents motion picture literary talent in both New York and Los Angeles.

Brittany Perlmuter in the talent department, focusing on comedy. She joined the agency in 2013 and initially interned for Di Glazer in the theatre department, then was hired as a floater and eventually landed at Ayala Cohen's desk in talent and comedy. She was promoted to coordinator in March 2017 and works with comics in L.A., New York and Chicago, as well as theater actors in New York.

Others on the dotted line

Luber Roklin has signed Taiwanese-Canadian actor Chase Tang, who will play supervillain Baryon in Netflix's upcoming superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy, starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.

L.A.- and New York-based management/production company Entertainment Lab has signed David Bianchi, who has recurring roles on Netflix's Insatiable and USA's Queen of the South and will appear in Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey. He continues to be repped by Momentum, Atlanta-based BYSB Talent and Innovative for commercials and TV lit.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

