Rep Sheet Roundup: 'Pose' Star Mj Rodriguez Signs With BWR PR

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news.

Having a ball

Pose star Mj Rodriguez has signed with BWR PR. She's currently in the running for the Critics Choice Awards' Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as house mother Blanca on the FX drama, and this fall she starred as Audrey in Pasadena Playhouse's revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Rodriguez continues to be represented by Gersh and Perennial Entertainment.

Pilot of pilots

CAA has signed Andy Fleming, who wrote and directed such memorable '90s movies as The Craft and Dick. He also wrote and directed 1988's Bad Dreams, 2007's Nancy Drew, 2008's Hamlet 2 and 2018's Ideal Home.

Fleming's television credits include directing the pilots of Netflix's Insatiable, NBC's Bad Judge, Bravo's Odd Mom Out and Hulu's Difficult People as well as episodes of TV Land's Younger, Netflix's Lady Dynamite, Amazon's Red Oaks and most recently the Paramount Network's upcoming Emily in Paris. He also served as executive producer/director on Insatiable.

In addition, the filmmaker is a songwriter, penning music for Michael Showalter's 2015 May-December romantic dramedy Hello, My Name Is Doris, starring Sally Field.

Fleming continues to be represented by manager David Kanter at Anonymous Content and attorney Shep Rosenman at Katz Golden.

CAA also has signed YouTuber Kristin Johns, whose lifestyle channel has 600,000 followers and more than 58.6 million views. She has partnered with such brands as First Aid Beauty, L'Occitane en Provence, Sephora, Marc Jacobs and Anthropologie, and started a lifestyle and media company of her own, Kristin Made. Johns continues to be repped by Clayton and Kyle Santillo at Scale Management and by attorney Ashley Silver at Bloom Hergott.

Others on the dotted line

Katz PR has signed Aria Brooks, a new castmember on Nickelodeon's All That revival. The young actress also recently appeared in Harriet and on the "Cracker Jack" episode of Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings. Brooks continues to be repped by MI Talent in Atlanta and management company ESI Network.

Chinese talent agency Blacksmiths Entertainment has signed Spanish filmmaker Jose Pozo, who won a Goya as animation director of 2002's The Crab Island.

