Rep Sheet Roundup: Power Stylist Micaela Erlanger Signs With PR Firm ID

THR's at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

Who got signed, promoted, hired or fired? The Hollywood Reporter’s Rep Sheet rounds up the week in representation news. To submit announcements for consideration, contact rebecca.sun@thr.com.

She’s got style

Publicity firm ID has signed:

— Micaela Erlanger, perennially one of THR’s top 25 power stylists, whose manual How to Accessorize was published April 3

— Francesca Cavallo and Elena Favilliare, authors of the New York Times best-seller Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls and creators of its attendant Rebel Movement

— Made Up Stories, the production company of producer Bruna Papandrea

She is tarento

WME has signed Japanese model and TV personality Rola in all areas. She is of Bengali, Japanese and Russian descent and has more than 8.5 million followers across Instagram and Twitter. Rola recently made her Hollywood debut in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. She also wrote a 54-recipe cookbook and established the RolaWorld Scholarship foundation to provide a general education for children who live in underresourced countries.

WME also has signed the following classy cannabis-connected clients in all areas:

— Molly Peckler of cannabis-friendly matchmaking and coaching service Highly Devoted

— The Herbal Chef founder and CEO Chris Sayegh, who uses his professional culinary training to create gourmet edibles as well as frozen CBD and THC-infused dinners. Trained at Michelin restaurants in New York and California, including Santa Monica’s Melisse, Sayegh offers catering and private dinner services and also has partnered with nonprofit Cannakids to provide medicine to children in need.

Sunny side’s up

Strategic communications and marketing firm HL Group has promoted Sunny Jenkins to executive vp and head of the Los Angeles office, where she will oversee the firm’s core West Coast client businesses, including Athletic Propulsion Labs, cabi, Eataly, Fred Segal, St. John Knits and UGG.

Jenkins worked in HL Group’s New York and Los Angeles from 2004 to 2011, and then returned to the company in 2016 as senior vp responsible for the L.A. office’s consumer lifestyle, fashion and VIP practices. She also has held senior roles at BCBG Max Azria Group and Quiksilver Inc.’s Roxy and opened New York-based Nike Communications’ Los Angeles office to oversee all West Coast activity.

“Over the last 10 years, our L.A. practice has grown significantly, supporting both regional and national clients across a variety of industries through celebrity and influencer media campaigns,” HL Group president Amy Hufft said in a statement. “With her deep industry roots and her ability to develop strong partnerships with clients, Sunny has been an instrumental part of HL Group’s success. We have seen Sunny’s skills and talents flourish since she joined HL Group and look forward to all she will bring to this role and our L.A. division.”

Also on the dotted line

PR Studio USA has signed the following Pacific Rim: Uprising cadets:

— The Killing alum Levi Meaden, who will next appear in the Universal thriller Breaking In, starring Gabrielle Union

— Wesley Wong, a second-generation star in Greater China

Los Angeles-based production company Joinery has signed director Cali Bondad, who has helmed and edited spots for Nike, YouTube, The North Face, Nest, Georgia Power, Ben & Jerry’s, Nordstrom Rack and Southern California Edison.

Venice Beach-based production company Hey Baby has signed director Alec Helm, who has directed work for Under Armour, Microsoft, Facebook, Chevy, Capital One, Spotify, Air Canada, Canon, USAA, Enterprise, Glade, Coca-Cola, Land Rover, WATERisLIFE and the New York City Ballet, and won five Cannes Lions and a One Show Emerging Director Award.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

Alan Dershowitz Hired as Harvey Weinstein Consultant

T.I. Signs With APA

Grace Helbig Exits WME for UTA

BuzzFeed’s Shanique Bonelli-Moore Joins UTA Corporate Communications

‘Insecure’s’ Yvonne Orji Signs With Mainstay Entertainment