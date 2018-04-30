Rep Sheet Roundup: ROAR’s Ivy Cavic Joins Digital Talent Management Firm Rare Global

THR’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

Partnering up

ROAR manager Ivy Cavic has joined digital talent management company Rare Global and will be an equal partner with founder Ashley Villa.

Cavic is bringing her clients, who include Alexa & Katie star Paris Berelc, beauty star Kandee Johnson, YouTube duo the Merrell Twins and mommy vlogger Deva Dalporto of My Life Suckers.

Founded in 2015, Rare Global has reached milestones for its fashion, lifestyle and beauty clients including Jenn Im (more than 4.1 million followers), who was named to Forbes’ 2017 top fashion influencers list; Jackie Aina (more than 2.5 million), NAACP’s first-ever YouTuber Award recipient; and Wengie (14.2 million-plus), the No. 1 how-to YouTube channel in the country.

“Ashley and I bring such different backgrounds and skill sets to the table,” Cavic said in a statement. “By joining forces we are raising the bar and giving our clients a competitive advantage by merging the traditional with the new media platforms. Whether creating a YouTube channel, putting a client in a series or film, or creating a series of their own…talent is talent.”

“Today’s content creators should have a diverse, expansive brand that spans across consumer products, brand partnerships and traditional media,” Villa said in a statement. “Our clients have great ambition and aim for global reach. They are primed to embrace traditional media roles and mainstream outlets while continuing to elevate their digital brands.”

More than Girl Friday

Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards has signed with Persona PR. She has played fan favorite Felicity Smoak since the third episode of the CW superhero drama, now in its sixth season.

Bobcat makes it big

CAA has signed social media star Mark Dohner, who has more than 8 million followers across all his platforms. The Ohio native, who graduated magna cum laude with a broadcast journalism degree from Ohio University, developed the Facebook Watch series #Relatable, now in its second season. After moving to Los Angeles to create content, his first collaboration was as a brand ambassador for Curve Fragrances by Liz Claiborne, and he has since worked with brands including Twix, Harley Davidson, MasterCard, EA Sports, Air Canada, Mountain Dew and MTV. CAA will represent Dohner in all areas, and he continues to be repped by managers Ryan Andrews and Jason Newman at Untitled and attorney Danny Miller at Hirsch Wallerstein.

Breakthrough

Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment has promoted Cassie Duffy to manager after having worked on the desks of Michael Wilson and Lindsay Perraud. Before joining KPE, Duffy worked on the production side for Mike Tollin at Mandalay Sports Media. “Cassie’s contributions to our group and our culture have been numerous and invaluable,” KPE said in a statement. “We are excited to be a part of her very bright future as a manager.”

Others on the dotted line

Abrams has signed Mike Gray, who recurs as Marshawnte “Lil Spoon” Simmons on USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Notorious B.I.G. He also recently recurred on YouTube Red’s new series Youth & Consequences. Gray continues to be managed by Michele Large at Epic Talent Management.

Brillstein has signed beauty vlogger Carli Bybel, who has more than 5.9 million subscribers on YouTube and collaborations with BH Cosmetics and Missguided.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

