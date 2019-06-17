Rep Sheet Roundup: Sean Astin Signs With Stewart Talent

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news

Rudys never say die

Sean Astin has signed with Stewart Talent, following his agent Jay Schachter from Abrams. Since making his movie debut in the 1985 classic The Goonies, he's gone on to star in more iconic films, including the heart-tugging 1993 sports biopic Rudy and the epic Lord of the Rings franchise. More recently, Astin guest starred on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine (he is one of the celebrity Guardians of the Nine-Nine) and on CBS' The Big Bang Theory in addition to his regular gig as the family patriarch on Netflix's new comedy No Good Nick. He previously appeared on the streaming service as nice guy Bob Newby on season two of Stranger Things. Astin also has worked off- camera, directing short films Kangaroo Court and The Long and Short of It and lending his voice to multiple animated projects, including Captain Underpants, Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bunnicula, Justice League, Special Agent Oso, Micronauts and Minecraft: Story Mode. Astin continues to be represented by WME for voice work, Luber Roklin and Bloom Hergott.

They're both Riots

UTA has hired Riot Games associate esports manager Travis Mynard as an esports agent. The Marymount Manhattan College alumnus spent six years working with Riot's North America League of Legends Championship Series and also led the global player management team for its international LoL league, working with players including Peter "Doublelift" Peng, Mustafa Kemal "Dumbledoge" Gökseloğlu, William "Meteos" Hartman, Felipe "brTT" Gonçalves and Jason "WildTurtle" Tran. He is based in Los Angeles and will report to UTA esports head Damon Lau.

UTA also has signed lawyer-turned-stand-up comic Eli Castro in all areas. A former prosecutor as well as criminal defense attorney with his own firm, this spring Castro fully sold out the seven-week Off-Broadway run of his one-man show Made in Puerto Rico at New York City's Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. It will play two nights at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. next April. Castro continues to be managed by Mike Oquendo.

Others on the dotted line

CAA has promoted ten to agent:

Crystal Caicedo in international scripted television

Matt Felker in scripted television

Ozi Menakaya in international scripted television

Olivia Owen in television talent

Lydia Fotiadou in digital talent and packaging

Ryan Fereydouni in comedy touring

Emily Van Allsburg in music touring

Matt Fechter in motion pictures talent

Ruby Kaye in motion pictures literary

Hannah Wright in motion pictures literary

Van Allsburg is based in Nashville, and the other nine are in Los Angeles.

Peter Facinelli has signed with management company Mainstay Entertainment, which itself has signed with MBC PR.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

