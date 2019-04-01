Rep Sheet Roundup: Select Management Group Lifts Amy Neben to Partner

The Hollywood Reporter’s at-a-glance look at the week in representation news.

Partner parity

Select Management Group has promoted Amy Neben to partner. Select was formed last August from the merger of two major digital talent representation firms, Select Management Group and Flip Management.

"Amy was the first manager to join Select and has been instrumental in helping realize our vision for the company – her officially joining the partnership is a culmination of that," Select partners and board members Scott Fisher, Lisa Filipelli and Adam Wescott said in a joint statement. "For many years, Amy has stood out as an industry leader. We are proud to now have a leadership team that is equal parts male and female. Amy's impressive accomplishments will continue to serve the growth of our quickly growing and evolving business."

Neben's clients include digital stars Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight, actor Casey Simpson, actress and contortionist Sofie Dossi and Olympic skateboarding hopeful Sky Brown. Formerly an independent talent manager, she also ran The Collective (now Studio71)'s lifestyle division, launching and growing it to a stable of 300 YouTube creators with 200 million monthly views over two and a half years as well as developing the lifestyle integration department, which conducted dozens of campaigns a month for brands including CoverGirl, Keds, Coke and Verizon.

Nebens, whom Cynopsis Media named one of its 2015 Top Women in Digital Rising Stars, also worked as a community manager at Tongal and interned at SyFy, NBCUniversal, WGBH, America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Country, Simply Ming and Mercy Corps. She graduated magna cum laude from Boston University with a dual degree in film & television and French.

"I'm looking forward to joining the partnership at Select and continuing our growth into the theatrical and digital crossover business," Neben said in a statement. "Bridging the gap between traditional and digital has been a major part of my strategy as a manger, and I am excited to now be guiding the company at a leadership level as we continue to push boundaries."

Speeding up

Stephanie Nese has joined Velocity Entertainment Partners as a senior manager, bringing clients including Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon), Raymond Lee (Top Gun 2) and Ray Santiago (Ash vs. Evil Dead). For the past three years she was at Levity Entertainment Group, and at Framework Entertainment over the 12 years before that.

Abrams additions

Abrams has hired two new agents:

Pietra Ingenito in the Los Angeles office's theatrical division, reporting to vice president and L.A. head of theatrical Justin Baxter. The Virginia Commonwealth alumna worked in the nonprofit sector in Washington D.C. before beginning an entertainment career as an assistant at Greene and Associates. She later worked at Innovative and TalentWorks.

Jerry Kallarakkal in the New York office's adult on-camera commercial division, reporting to Tracey Goldblum. He began his career at Don Buchwald & Associates a dozen years ago and then created DDO Artists Agency's on-camera department before moving to Stewart Talent.

"Both Pietra and Jerry have the spirit and commitment for growth within the agency," CEO Robert Attermann, president and COO Brian Cho and chairman Adam Bold said in a joint statement. "As we continue to expand under new ownership, leadership and focus, we look forward to them being a large part of our ongoing successes. The promotions we have made over the last few weeks are a continuum of the commitment we have to nurturing our staff with the hopes of propelling them on the way to furthering their careers within the company."

Abrams also has promoted two to coordinator: Matt Cooley in the voiceover department and Alex Rand-Lewis in talent.

Forward thinking

Amsterdam-based global communications company FinchFactor has rebranded as futurefactor and also added Nick Bailey as creative partner and CEO and Sarah Taylor as client partner.

"Media platforms and the rules of engagement for businesses have all transformed dramatically in the last ten years. So have we," founding partner and president Kerrie Finch said in a statement. "The stars have aligned to evolve the company into a new era communications business. One anchored by 20 years' digital creative know-how and a combined 40 years of proven PR excellence. It's a testament to the strength of our partnership that the name above the door is changing."

In addition to striking new brand deals, futurefactor, which also has offices in London and Los Angeles, will continue its existing partnerships with such clients as MediaMonks, Airbnb, General Mills, bunq, Happn, Framestore and TwentyFirstCenturyBrand.

"I've known both Kerrie and Sarah for over ten years and have observed the growth and evolution of FinchFactor with respect and admiration," said Bailey, who as head of AKQA's creative department first worked with the company as a client. "As the world of communication has changed, the importance of an earned-first approach has increased. By uniting my creative innovation experience with Kerrie and Sarah's stellar PR track record, we're creating a new model communications company designed to make brands fit for the future."

Taylor has been a professional associate of Finch's since 2004. "It's a no-brainer that trust and truth are being consistently undermined in today's culture," she said in a statement. "The importance of earned attention in brand communication will only accelerate. We believe that in order to not just survive but thrive, brands need to authentically communicate a clearly articulated purpose, a culture of creativity and a commitment to acceptance and inclusion."

Others on the dotted line

Vision PR has signed:

Charmed star Sarah Jeffery, who also plays Audrey in Disney Channel's Descendants franchise. Her previous credits include co-starring on NBC's Shades of Blue as Jennifer Lopez's daughter and recurring on Fox's Wayward Pines. Jeffery continues to be represented by Alchemy Entertainment and Canada's Play Management.

McKaley Miller, who stars opposite Octavia Spencer in Blumhouse/Universal's upcoming horror film Ma. She next will be seen indie drama Butter. Her previous credits include The Iceman, Hart of Dixie and Scream Queens. Miller continues to be repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

MDM Media founder and CEO Michael D. Monroe has joined Billboard Venezuela as director of publicity.

Status PR has signed Audrey Grace Marshall, who will be seen on the final season of Netflix's Jessica Jones as the young version of Rachael Taylor's character as well as the streamer's romantic comedy feature The Last Summer. She continues to be repped by Take 3 Talent.

Prettybird has signed Oscar-winning Period. End of Sentence. director Rayka Zehtabchi for branded content filmmaking.

Culver City-based production company Sanctuary Content has signed Student Emmy-winning (General Electric's "One More Giant Leap") commercial director Jed Thunell.

Venice Beach-based film company Farm League has signed Scandinavian filmmaker Henrik Rostrup, who has directed for clients including Reebok, Gore-Tex, Montblanc, Norwegian Industries and Netcom.

ArtClass has signed:

Montreal native Adam Azimov, who directed campaigns for Toyota and McDonald's.

Veteran commercial photographer and director (Land Rover, Chevy Silverado) Eric Kiel, previously repped by Rabbit Content and Pictures in a Row.

Elsewhere in Rep World:

